Alfio Basile names Argentina and Brazil among 6 teams that are 'candidates' to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Argentina player and manager Alfio Basile has named La Albiceleste and Brazil among his list of favorite teams for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. He praised his country's current side but added that they needed to stay "humble."

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, June 1. The Copa America winners completely dominated the 2020 EURO winners in all aspects of the game, making 17 attempts on goal as compared to Italy's seven.

Speaking about their performance, Basile said in an interview with Super Mitre (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“Argentina played well in all lines, both in a group and individually and were far superior to Italy. Italy doesn’t have a single “crack” compared to us. It was a show against Uruguay, better than against Italy.”

He added:

“Today, everything is great but let’s not get big, let’s remain humble. I like how the team presses, they all press.”

Basile also spoke about Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez. Messi made two assists against Italy, while Martinez scored one and assisted one goal.

He said:

"Messi is always a phenomenon. Today, with Lautaro Martinez, you are sure of a goal in the matches.”

Basile then spoke about current manager Lionel Scaloni, saying:

“I also looked at Scaloni out of the corner of my eye but after that, we realized the reality, of what he formed. We didn’t talk bad about Scaloni but we all doubted him when he started to coach.”

Finally, when asked about who he picks as favorites for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Basille picked La Albiceleste, Brazil and four European countries. He said:

“Argentina are candidates with France, Brazil, Germany and England. Spain too although they lack a little experience.”

Argentina and Brazil due to play in the World Cup Qualifier

The World Cup qualifier between the two sides in September 2021 was abandoned after issues with players and COVID restrictions. Both associations were fined by FIFA, who have now stated that the match will be replayed.

Both Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup. Hence, this could serve as preparation for both teams, especially given their friendly schedule for June 2022 has been cancelled.

As per Outlook India, Brazil officials have stated that La Albiceleste canceled the match scheduled to take place on June 11.

The Selecao beat South Korea 5-1 in a friendly on June 2 in their preparations for the big tournament later this year. They will now face Japan and will have to fill the June 11 slot with some other team.

5x1 | #BRAxCOR FIM DE JOGO! Brasil goleou a Coreia do Sul no primeiro amistoso deste período de preparação. Vamos pra cima!5x1 FIM DE JOGO! Brasil goleou a Coreia do Sul no primeiro amistoso deste período de preparação. Vamos pra cima! 🇧🇷 5x1 🇰🇷 | #BRAxCOR https://t.co/zFIJHnf2dS

