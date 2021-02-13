Patrick Bamford reveals defender Alioski looks forward to facing Nicolas Pepe when Leeds take on Arsenal on Sunday

Speaking in an interview ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal, Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford revealed that his teammate Ezgjan Alioski “can’t wait” to square off with Gunners winger Nicolas Pepe again.

In a heated reverse fixture back in November, Arsenal held the Whites to a goalless draw, but the game lived up to expectations as both sides went all out for the three points.

It was also a memorable one for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, who was sent off in the second half for violent conduct.

Following consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, the Ivorian international was shown red after headbutting Leeds United full-back Alioski.

Alioski later came under heavy stick from the Arsenal faithful, who claimed the 28-year-old went to the ground too easily.

Speaking on a potential individual battle between Alioski and Nicolas Pepe, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford revealed that the Macedonian defender is looking forward to the showdown.

On the official Leeds United podcast, Bamford said: “Do you know what he said in the changing room the other day?

“He said: 'I can't wait for Sunday'. I was like 'why?'. He was like 'I'm playing against my mate Pepe again.' I was like 'no way'.”

Arsenal and Leeds United square off at the Emirates

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates on Sunday in what promises to be an entertaining showdown, as both clubs are separated by just one point in mid-table.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently 11th in the league table with 31 points from 23 games, while Marcelo Bielsa’s men are 10th with 32 points and one game in hand.

Arsenal have not tasted victory in their last three outings and the FA Cup winners will be aiming to end such a disappointing spell.

The visitors, meanwhile, have picked up wins in three of their last four Premier League games and head coach Marcelo Bielsa will hope his side can continue their impressive performances.