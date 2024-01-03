Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz appear to rekindle romance as they drop hints on Instagram 

Aston Villa stars Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz seem to have rekindled their romance following a year's break.

Brazil international Luiz recently shared a snap of the couple hugging one another along with a red heart on his Instagram story. The Women's Super League (WSL) star then reposted the picture on her story with a red heart and a rose.

It was reported (via Goal) that the pair decided to part ways with one another in November 2022 due to issues over Lehmann's 2023 WSL calendar. However, a year on, the two seem to have put their differences aside and are willing to give their union another opportunity to blossom.

Luiz and Lehmann also spent New Year's Eve together, pictures of which were posted by the latter on her Instagram account. She captioned the post:

"Happy 2024."

The 24-year-old Swiss forward will next be in action for Aston Villa when they face Everton in the FA Women's Cup on January 13. Meanwhile, Luiz may feature for the Villans during their trip to Middlesbrough for a 3rd round FA Cup clash on Saturday (January 6).

Luiz has been phenomenal for Unai Emery's side this campaign, bagging six goals and three assists from 19 Premier League appearances. He's helped the club to second in the league standings, and only three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Journalist claims Douglas Luiz's transfer to Arsenal is likely

Journalist Sam Dean believes that Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz joining Arsenal is a very real possibility in January. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old midfielder in a bid to bolster their midfield roster.

Currently, Mikel Arteta's side are without Thomas Partey, who is injured and made just four Premier League appearances this campaign. Speaking about the player's move to the Emirates, Dean told The Arsenal Beat Podcast (via The Boot Room):

"I quite like it, I think the cost could be an issue and I think the fact that Villa are doing well is also an issue. He can play as a six or an eight, we know that they like him already, we know that they like him. I think it’s a very realistic and reasonable shout, that midfield evolution will be interesting."

Luiz could play the number six role, allowing Declan Rice to venture further forward or play higher up the pitch himself. Since moving to Villa Park from Manchester City for a reported €16.8 million in 2019, he's made 179 appearances, bagging 19 goals and assists each.