Alisha Lehmann gets tattoo of herself on arm after WSL season with Aston Villa

Women's Super League (WSL) star Alisha Lehmann, who plays for Aston Villa, recently posted a photo of her new tattoo. Lehmann got a tattoo of herself on the arm.

She recently helped Aston Villa secure a fifth-placed finish in the WSL. Lehmann is currently enjoying some downtime. She has gotten a new piece of ink done on her as well. The footballer posted the photo of the tattoo on her Instagram story.

Aston Villa star's tattoo

Lehmann is a popular presence on social media and she often draws the attention of fans with her posts. The footballer was recently spotted with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao's former partner in Miami. Both Lehmann and Militao's ex were chilling out on the beach in their bikinis.

Fans often get fooled by Alisha Lehmann's appearance

Alisha Lehmann is popular among fans for various reasons. Also, she makes style statements on social media through her outfits and other accessories. As mentioned earlier, Lehmann is a well-followed social media sensation.

The appearance, though, could be deceiving. Fans forget that first and foremost, Lehmann is a professional footballer. Hence, they underestimate her skills on the turf from time to time. Lehmann addressed the matter, telling The Sun:

"Some people just see Instagram and social media and don't even know I actually play football. When I don't post a football picture for a week, people say, 'Oh she doesn't even play'. I think sometimes it's a bit hard because, obviously, I train every day like everyone else."

She added:

"I play every weekend, and sometimes it's hard because they make a picture of you. I'm a proper footballer. I work hard every day. I want to be the best version of myself in football, and that's my first priority in life."

Lehmann is expected to be a part of Villa next season. Whether she can help the Birmingham club fetch a better finish in the WSL this season remains to be seen. She is also a representative of the Swiss national team at the international level.

