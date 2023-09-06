Alisha Lehmann signs marketing contract with Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME 

Aston Villa Women star Alisha Lehmann has become the latest athlete to sign up for sponsorship with Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME.

Many athletes are now linking up with the energy drink brand including Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Lehmann is the latest and she has signed a marketing deal with the company whose official X account uploaded a post confirming the news:

"Welcome to the PRIME team (Alisha Lehmann)."

The YouTube megastars have used a younger audience to help build their brand and it has found huge success. PRIME is also the official hydration drink of European heavyweights Barcelona, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich.

Lehmann's signing is a coup for the duo given she is the most-followed women's footballer in the world. She boasts 15 million followers on Instagram and she responded to the energy drink brand's post on X, tweeting:

"Barbie Girls Drinks Prime."

Paul and KSI welcomed Lehmann to the PRIME family by gifting her a huge chain with the brand's name. A video was posted on the organization's official TikTok account with fans informed that the Switzerland international is the first women's athlete to be sponsored:

Lehmann, 24, has earned 42 caps for the Switzerland Women's national team. She has been impressing for Villa and she bagged five goals and two assists in 22 FA Women's Super League games last season.

The 24-year-old joined the Villains in 2021 and signed a new three-year contract with the club in August. She also appeared at the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this summer. She came off the substitutes bench in a 2-0 win over the Philippines and a 0-0 draw with New Zealand in the group stages.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland predicts KSI to lose to Tommy Fury in boxing bout

Erling Haaland reckons his friend will lose to Tommy Fury.

KSI and Paul have also been making waves in the boxing world and both are set to fight on October 14. The former goes up against Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury while the latter faces former MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

PRIME-sponsored Haaland was recently a guest on Paul's Impaulsive podcast. He was asked to predict the outcome of KSI's fight against Fury and it wasn't what the Sidemen member wanted to hear.

The Manchester City hero stared at KSI before stating:

"The other guy."

The podcasters laughed but the UK YouTuber will be gunning to prove Haaland wrong. He is a heavy underdog heading into the fight in October. However, he holds wins over business partner Paul and fellow YouTubers Thomas Oliveira and Joe Weller in his short boxing career.