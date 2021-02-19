‘Alisson is not injured’ confirms Jurgen Klopp ahead of Merseyside derby

Fans did not spot Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker in training on Thursday, and it sparked some concerns about the Brazilian's fitness. Speaking in his virtual press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp put fears to rest as he confirmed Alisson is available for the weekend fixture against Everton.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has not had the best few days of his career in the past couple of weeks, but his manager made sure to express his support for the goalkeeper. Despite Alisson's poor form, Liverpool fans will be reassured to hear that Adrian will not be in goal on Saturday.

Alisson set to start against Everton, reveals Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

There were rumours that Alisson had picked an injury again

After Liverpool released pictures from Thursday's training session, fans were quick to notice that Alisson was not among the players who were pictured.

Suggestions of a potential back injury began to circulate. It wasn't surprising, as Alisson has picked up quite a few injuries over the last two seasons. In fact, the Liverpool number one has missed around twenty games, which is a large number for a goalkeeper.

He missed eleven games with a calf injury and sat out for three more games with a hip issue before a shoulder injury ruled him out for another three games in October last year.

The injury woes continued as Alisson missed three games in December before falling ill and missing two more fixtures.

When asked about Alisson's fitness in his press conference, Jurgen Klopp dismissed the rumors and confirmed the first-choice keeper is ready to start this weekend.

Klopp on Alisson: "He's fine." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp continues to back Alisson despite poor form

Jurgen Klopp backed his goalkeeper despite the recent drop in form.

This season, Liverpool’s usually reliable custodian has made multiple direct errors that have resulted in his side conceding goals. Two costly mistakes against Manchester City saw Liverpool receive a thrashing earlier this month.

That awful performance was followed by a miscommunication with new signing Ozan Kabak during the next game against Leicester, and resulted in another Premier League defeat.

Alisson has not been helped by the unusually leaky defence ahead of him. Plagued by injuries, this season has been a strange one for the defending Premier League champions. The constant changes in the centre-back pairing have only made the goalkeeper's job more difficult.

Throughout Alisson and Liverpool's wretched run of form, Jurgen Klopp has continued to maintain that Becker was a world-class goalkeeper. After all, the Brazilian has saved them on plenty of occasions and has earned his manager's trust.

Klopp: "He and we can rely on his attitude and his focus. He is so focused in games and I am not for one second worried. He hasn't had the best of times but the Leipzig game was a good one to get back to where we are now." — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 19, 2021

Alisson will also be heading into the Everton match on the back of a clean sheet against RB Leipzig in the recent Champions League tie. Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners in the UCL Round of 16 first leg against the German side, and the result would have given Alisson's confidence a much-needed boost.