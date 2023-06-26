TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods enjoys wild week at Glastonbury as she parties with ex-England star

TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods has been dancing away the weekend as she attended UK's most popular festival Glastonbury.

The 35-year-old was seen in pictures at the festival with former England Women's star Eni Aluko. She's seen on the shoulders of Saracen's head of psychological performance Calum Clark in photos released by The Sun.

Laura Woods will have danced to the likes of Elton John, the Arctic Monkeys, Fred Again and Guns N' Roses during the event in Somerset. The festival lasts a full four days and ended on Sunday (June 25) night.

The presenter has confirmed that she is leaving UK sports radio station talkSPORT. She became extremely popular on the station and there are murmurs she could be set to be part of TNT Sports revamp (previously known as BT Sport).

Laura Woods was a regular on UK TV during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as she presented for ITV. She is well-liked by fans in her homeland for her down-to-earth attitude and honest footballing takes.

The presenter was in attendance at the Pyramid stage on Sunday night to watch Elton John's last performance. She shared a snap on her Instagram of the event, saying:

"Well that was a lot".

The festival has made waves in the football world. Rapper Aitch unintentionally revealed Manchester United's kit for next season before its release. Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was also at the Somerset festival.

Laura Woods hit out at claims that Arsenal were a failure by missing out on the title

Arsenal missed out on the title to Manchester City.

Arsenal were eight points clear of eventual Premier League champions Manchester City in January. However, Mikel Arteta's side slipped up, missing out on their first league title since 2004 by five points.

Many were claiming that it would be a massive failure on the Gunners' part if they were to slip up at the start of the year. However, Laura Woods (an Arsenal fan) disagreed as she thinks there is more to celebrate in football (via TeamTalk):

“Come the New Year, Arsenal were supposed to fall away and they haven’t. They have proved everyone wrong. I don’t like these kind of binary arguments about if you win the league or if is a failure. I think there is so much more you can celebrate in football, so for me, no.”

Arsenal were expected by many to mount a top-four challenge but exceeded those expectations. However, their slip-up was agonizing as they headed into April still in front of City.

