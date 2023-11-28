"All the best, family" - Real Madrid superstar sends heartfelt wishes to DJ Khaled for his birthday 

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr recently took to Instagram and wished American record producer DJ Khaled a happy birthday.

American celebrity DJ Khaled celebrated his 48th birthday on Sunday, November 26 and he received wishes from many celebrities across the globe. One of the wishes came from Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian forward shared a video clip on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy Bday my bro! All The best!! Family"

Vinicius Jr's Instagram story

The Real Madrid star and the American celebrity have been in contact with each other for a long time. DJ Khaled sent the Brazilian football player a good luck message on behalf of Roc Nation Sports International before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

“Bless up Vini Jr and Martinelli! This is DJ Khaled sending you love. They ain’t believe in us, God did!"

Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old is currently sidelined from action due to a hamstring injury against Colombia on November 17 (Thursday). According to ESPN, he's expected to stay out for almost two months. The Merengues also released a statement about his injury on their official website, which read:

"[Vinícius] has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring,"

Apart from Vinicius Jr, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga also suffered a ligament injury in the right knee during the international break. Apart from the two, Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, and Arda Guler are also the names present on the injury list of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Xavi Hernandez after Rayo Vallecano draw

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez amidst recent criticism. The Blaugrana dropped points against Rayo Vallecano as they played out a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday (November 25).

After Los Blancos defeated Cadiz 3-0 on Sunday (November 26), Ancelotti was asked about Xavi Hernandez and he told reporters:

“Xavi, like me, knows football very well, and there is criticism. Sometimes it can happen, but Xavi has the experience to manage all this. He knows the atmosphere [around Barca] and I think he has everything he needs to manage the situation.”

Barcelona are currently fourth in the La Liga table with 31 points in 14 matches. On the other side, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are currently leading the table with 35 points in same number of matches.

The Camp Nou outfit will next host FC Porto at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 28). Los Blancos, meanwhile, will host Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.