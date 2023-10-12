"All this is too big for her" - Journalist banned from approaching Gerard Pique lambasts 'immature' Clara Chia

Journalist Jordi Martin has accused Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, of projecting herself as a 'victim'.

Pique and Clara have filed a restraining order against Martin, who labeled the 23-year-old as immature. He was quoted by El Tiempo as saying:

"She began to cry and said that she was getting dizzy, that she is a victim of everything. Clara cannot be a victim when she has gotten into a marriage! Clara has fallen into many contradictions … I understand that she is 23 years old, that she is a child. All this is too big for her."

Martin has followed Clara and Gerard Pique's lives closely for months, while the Barcelona legend has been on the journalist's radar for much longer. He recently admitted to being close with the footballer's former partner Shakira, claiming the former Manchester United defender cheated on the singer twice.

Jordi Martin claims Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti started dating while they were in another relationship

Jordi Martin has boldly claimed that Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti were in different relationships when they started dating each other. He said that the former footballer was with Shakira while the 23-year-old was dating Pique's best friend's brother.

He was quoted by Marca as saying:

"It is known that Gerard has a best friend and that Clara was the girlfriend of that friend's brother. I am told that Pique was smitten from the first time he saw her and they exchanged phone numbers. They started dating in secret. Pique not only stole this guy's girlfriend, but also fired him from Kosmos. Instead, he hired the girl. This relationship started with cheating on Shakira and Clara's poor boyfriend."

The journalist admitted that he didn't share a good relationship with the former Barcelona star, saying:

"In this case, my enmity with Pique goes back many years, I have an unhappy relationship with him. I've always known about his wanderings around Barcelona, because it's a small city."

Marca claimed that Martin was on point with his coverage of the split between Shakira and Pique.