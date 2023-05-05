"All we can do is take care of our own business" - Jurgen Klopp gives his take on Liverpool's chances of finishing in the Top 4 of the PL

Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on Liverpool's chances of finishing in the top four after Manchester United's loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds seemed out of contention for a top-four finish a few weeks back but have since gone on a five-game winning run in the league. Manchester United and Newcastle United will be the two teams in Liverpool's crosshairs.

The Red Devils' 1-0 loss against Brighton yesterday (May 4) has worked in the Merseyside-based outfit's favor. Erik ten Hag's team have 63 points from 33 games - four more than Liverpool with a game in hand.

Newcastle United have played the same number of games as Manchester United and hold a two-point lead over them. Liverpool cannot afford to drop points if they are to salvage their season and secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Their next task is a league clash against Brentford at Anfield on May 6. Klopp was asked to address his team's top-four chances at his latest pre-match press conference. He replied, via Liverpool Echo:

"All we can do is take care of our own business. The way the top four have played over the year, nobody looks like they'll lose more games than they'll win between now and end of the season...Other teams are above us and if they win their games we have no chance."

Having been eliminated from all cup competitions, Klopp's side only have four games remaining this season - all in the league. After Brentford, they face Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton, respectively.

Jurgen Klopp responds to Liverpool's reported transfer links with Brighton star

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion has experienced a meteoric rise in the last few months. His stocks have particularly exploded after he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have submitted a proposal to explore the opportunity of signing the Brighton midfielder. Jurgen KIopp, however, has refused to give anything away regarding a potential move for the 24-year-old.

The German tactician was asked to give his verdict on Mac Allister's reported links with the Reds. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"No... Nothing to say on it."

Romano has also claimed that Mac Allister is very likely to leave the Amex this summer. Liverpool would seem like a sensible option for the Argentine midfielder given their dearth of quality options in midfield.

Alex Oxlaade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner could all leave as free agents this summer. Thiago Alcantara, meanwhile, has been rendered ineffective for large parts of his stint at Anfield due to persistent fitness issues.

