"All the danger came from them all the time" - Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit names two Manchester United players who were the toughest opponents

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit revealed the two former Manchester United players who he considered the most dangerous during his playing career.

Petit was regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders to ever play in the Premier League despite spending only four seasons with the Gunners.

During this time, United were their greatest rivals under Sir Alex Ferguson. The famous class of '92 included some of the best footballers ever in the Premier League, including the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

Petit claimed that while United captain Roy Keane was also a dangerous opponent due to his physicality, both Scholes and Giggs were more dangerous. Speaking to talkSPORT, Petit said:

“Manchester United were a very good team with very good players. Roy Keane was the captain and, of course, we kept an eye on him at all times, especially when he was behind you because you’d never know what would happen with him – a fight! But he was not the main target for us. Every time we used to play Manchester United the main targets were Scholes and Giggs. All the danger came from them all the time and they could do whatever they wanted in the midfield.”

He added:

“We knew with Roy Keane that it would be a physical and psychological battle, he would bring his muscle… sometimes muscles bring you victories but, for me, quality is more important. For all the respect I have for Roy Keane, the main dangers were Scholes and Giggs. If you ask Vieira he’ll say exactly the same.”

Can Manchester United make a return to the pinnacle of English football anytime soon?

Manchester United have undergone a huge transformation since the days of Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs. The latter two spent their entire careers at Manchester United and won every trophy imaginable. While United’s first team still has the star quality, there are a plethora of issues that have been plaguing the club.

The club's ownership has often been accused of not caring about their playing style. They have failed to maintain quality with respect to the club’s academy.

United currently have a shortage of players who are arguably working hard and giving it their all game after game. The quality of playing for the badge was non-negotiable under Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to Daily Mail, Erik Ten Hag is in a 'pole position' to become United's next manager. With him, the club might finally get a manager who is capable of developing squads year after year.

At Ajax, Ten Hag has gained the experience of developing youngsters despite the club selling its top players at regular intervals.

Of course, the job at hand is a humungous one, and quick results might prove to be impossible. At the same time, United might have to back their manager to a great extent as well.

Edited by Aditya Singh