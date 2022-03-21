"All day long"- Curtis Woodhouse claims Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is better than Liverpool forward

Curtis Woodhouse has once again claimed that Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is better than Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. The former Premier League player pointed to the Englishman's goal tally, which is better than Firmino, and used that criteria to highlight why he believes the former Chelsea player is better.

Over a year ago, Curtis claimed in a now-deleted tweet that Bamford was a better forward than Firmino. The Leeds United star was in top form at the time, while the Liverpool star was struggling for goals. He had tweeted:

"He's Brazilian, that's it. Bamford is a better all round front man than Bobby."

With the Brazilian doing well and the Englishman struggling to stay fit, Curtis has not backed out of his opinion. He still believes the former Boro striker is a better striker and tweeted:

Leeds United fan makes bold claims about Liverpool star

Curtis Woodhouse's thoughts were echoed by Leeds United fans in a phone-in on talkSPORT.

"In my opinion, Patrick Bamford is just as good as Roberto Firmino!"



"He plays the same style as Firmino and he scores more goals than him!"



This



Do you agree with this? 🤔

The LUFC supporter left Darren Bent stunned, saying:

"I'm a massive fan of Patrick Bamford. People say about the amount of chances he misses and the fact that he'll score three or four goals and then he'll go missing a little bit. But he tries his hardest in every game. He's the most honest player I've ever seen at Leeds I think. He's so honest, he's hard working, he'll give you everything. In my opinion, he's just as good as Firmino in the way he plays; he's got the exact same playing style, and yet he scores more goals."

The former England striker was left perplexed and checked if the Leeds fan compared Bamford to the right player.

"Hold on. You think Patrick Bamford is as good as Firmino? I'm not sure I'd put him in that bracket yet – you're talking about a Brazil international center-forward!"

To Bent's surprise, the fan made a more bold statement and added:

"I think he is, yeah. He plays the same style as Firmino. OK, he doesn't have the touch or the Brazilian class Firmino has, but the effort, the goal creation, the chances he creates, and his finishing – I think Bamford is as good."

Bamford has played 560 minutes of Premier League football this season and has scored twice. On the other hand, Firmino has scored five times in the league in just under 800 minutes for Liverpool this season.

