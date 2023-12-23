"All day long" - David Seaman claims Arsenal star is better than Liverpool's 24-year-old forward

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman picked Gunners attacker Gabriel Jesus over Liverpool's Darwin Nunez as the better forward.

The Brazilian attacker is the current first-choice number nine at the Emirates and has notched up seven goals from 18 appearances across competitions this year.

He joined the north London giants from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £45 million. Since then, Jesus has scored 18 goals and assisted 11 from 51 appearances.

Despite good performances in an Arsenal shirt, supporters are often worried about their striker's fitness. This campaign, Jesus has already missed 10 matches due to hamstring and knee issues in addition to the 17 he was absent for last year.

Meanwhile, Nunez has scored seven goals and assisted eight from 25 appearances across competitions for the Merseysiders in the 2023/24 season. However, overall, he has failed to live up to the price-tag following a whopping €75 million (reported) move to Anfield in 2022.

Overall, the Uruguay international has scored 22 goals and assisted 12 more in 67 matches. Claiming that he would pick Jesus over Nunez, Seaman said on the Seaman Says podcast(via The Boot Room):

“For me, Jesus is a more natural finisher than Nunez and (Rasmus) Hojlund but their tallies should be a lot better. I would take Jesus over Nunez all day long.”

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal look to head into Christmas on top of the Premier League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke to the press ahead of the Gunners' daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday (December 23). The north Londoners are atop the Premier League standings, a point ahead of the Reds, but have failed to win at Anfield in 11 years.

Wish Aston Villa dropping points against Sheffield United (1-1) on Friday (December 22), the Gunners will need a draw again Liverpool to maintain top spot. Unai Emery's men are second and level on points with Arsenal (39).

Addressing his club's upcoming fixture, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"It's always great to to be in the highest position in the league, especially in this league. We'll try to maintain that and to do that tomorrow, we're going to have to play really well."

The league leaders come into this fixture after securing a convincing 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17. Following their Liverpool clash, Arsenal will host West Ham United at the Emirates on Thursday (December 28).

