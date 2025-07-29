"All the external noise can make him doubt" - Athletic Bilbao star explains why Nico Williams rejected Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams has opened up about his brother Nico rejecting a move to Barcelona. He claims that the winger had offers but opted to stay because he wanted to leave a legacy at San Mames.
Speaking to MARCA, Ikanki said that Nico is a top player, and it was no surprise to see offers on his table from Barcelona and others. He added that Bilbao fans vandalized his murals and car, but the delay was down to the club taking time to draw up the long-term contract. He said:
"Nico was able to choose because he had many offers and many teams bid for him, as he's a top-level player with a clause that could have been easy to assume. He was a sweetheart for the big teams. It wasn't easy because all the external noise can make him doubt, but he made the best decision. My brother was pretty clear about his decision, but a long contract had to be drawn up."
"Things happened that caused a lot of damage, like the mural being vandalized, a car window being broken... He made his decision with his heart and ambition. He decided to be with us and leave his legacy here, just as Julen Guerrero did in his day, and to be a role model for wanting to make his way here."
Barcelona were keen on activating Nico Williams' €59 million release clause, but the Spaniard opted to sign a long-term deal at Bilbao instead. The winger held talks with LaLiga champions, but reports suggest Javier Tebas helped the Basque side pressure the 23-year-old to stay.
Nico Williams was furious with fans amid Barcelona rumors, admits Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams revealed that his brother, Nico, was furious with fans when and added that the 23-year-old had to be stopped from reacting. The Athletic Bilbao captain said that they received calls too, but the family did not pressure the youngster into making a decision. He said:
"Many teams have wanted him when he's only 23 years old. He's kept quiet and I've had to stop him many times because I saw things he didn't like. We've had many calls and video calls during all this time. The people at Athletic should understand that it's not easy to make a life decision in a short time. The decision was his and there was no pressure on my part. In the first league game when he jumps to San Mames, he's going to receive enormous affection."
Barcelona have now signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United as the left-wing option. They were also interested in Luis Diaz, who has now agreed terms to join Bayern Munich.