“All of that good work could be undone” – Paddy Kenny explains ‘big worry’ about Arsenal during second half of season

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Arsenal will suffer in the second half of the ongoing Premier League season. They failed to sign any players in the January transfer window, according to Kenny.

Arsenal have allowed as many as six first-team players to leave the club, including Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Kenny emphasized that the Premier League is a physically demanding league. Hence, injuries to few players in the Gunners camp could derail their chances of finishing in the top-four at the end of the season.

The former Leeds United stopper believes manager Mikel Arteta has turned things around after a bad start to the season. But "all of that good work can be undone" as they fail to bring in replacements for the players who departed in January. During an interaction with Football Insider, he said:

“This is the Premier League, it’s so demanding. You are going to struggle with injuries and suspensions. We know that’s a problem under Arteta. Suspensions build up in the second half of the season as well. Having done so well, Arsenal could find it difficult. They seemed to have turned things around after a poor start to the season and all of that good work could be undone.''

Kenny further added that the most worrying part of Arteta's strategy is that he did not even attempt to sign players in January. He added:

“They weren’t really linked with anyone either, it didn’t look like they would make a signing. That’s the big worry for me.”

Arsenal sit in sixth position, two-points behind Manchester United, who hold fourth position in the table, with one match in hand. The Gunners will be up against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 10 at Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid join Arsenal in race to sign German international Serge Gnabry

According to reports, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona have reportedly joined Arsenal in the hunt to sign German international Serge Gnabry in the summer.

Gnabry, who plays for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, has reportedly denied extending his contract with the German club. Gnabry spent his youth career playing at the Emirates Stadium. He played with the senior team for four years before making a permanent move to Bayern Munich in 2017.

His former club reportedly have a renewed interest in signing him again after his wonderful performances at the Allianz Arena.

