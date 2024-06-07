“All I did was communicate with Riquelme” - Lionel Messi’s ex-Argentina teammate explains why he rejected Inter Miami transfer

Lionel Messi's ex-Argentina teammate Marcos Rojo has explained why he rejected a move to join his compatriot at MLS side Inter Miami. The Herons had showcased great interest in the 34-year-old's services, with Messi even personally speaking to him to convince him of the club's ambitions.

However, Rojo wasn't convinced and turned down the David Beckham-owned outfit to continue his stay at Argentine giants Boca Juniors. In a recent interview with Argentine radio station Radio La Red, Rojo said (via BolaVIP):

“In January, Leo called me. It wasn’t just anyone or an intermediary. I spoke with Messi, and he told me about the possibility of going to Inter. Imagine what that represents for any footballer. And I wasn’t convinced about leaving Boca because I had recently renewed my contract."

Trending

He went on to reveal his conversation with Boca president and La Albiceleste legend Juan Roman Riquelme about the potential transfer, adding:

"All I did was communicate with Roman [Riquelme, Boca Juniors president] and tell him the situation. I told him that if he needed me, I would stay. I am one hundred percent convinced about staying at Boca and want to continue doing so.”

Rojo made 45 appearances for the Argentina national team alongside Messi, with the pair assisting each other once. Their best moment came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when both of them scored in their must-win final group-stage match against Nigeria and celebrated together.

Messi and Rojo celebrating after the latter's 86th minute winner against Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

"I love playing for Boca" - Lionel Messi's ex-Argentina teammate Marcos Rojo

Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate Marcos Rojo shut down rumours of a potential move to the Argentine maestro's Inter Miami side in the summer.

Rojo, who played for Premier League juggernauts Manchester United from 2014 to 2021, now plies his trade at Argentine giants Boca Juniors. In an interview with radio station Radio La Red, the 34-year-old claimed that he was happy to honor his contract and continue his stay at the club.

Rojo said (via BolaVIP):

"I have a contract through next year, and I will try to improve in areas where I need to and return to my best form, because I love playing for Boca, defending this jersey, and playing at La Bombonera. I really enjoy being at Boca. I will need to improve, work hard, and put in more effort to keep my place here, which is where I love to be.”