“All I need is a pitch, an opponent and us there” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on facing Luton Town at intimidating Kenilworth Road

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent a confident message ahead of his side's upcoming Premier League encounter against Luton Town on Sunday (5 November).

The German manager revealed that he heard his opponents' home ground, Kenilworth Road, does not have a large dressing room. However, he insists that it does not matter as he told reporters in a pre-match press conference (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

"I heard about it [Kenilworth Road], I didn't see it yet. One ground I haven't been to before. I'm looking forward to it. I heard the dressing room isn't massive. All I need is a pitch, an opponent and us there. It's exciting, I love the story."

The Reds will face Luton Town for the first time since their FA Cup clash in 2008 when they thrashed the Hatters 5-0. The Merseyside outfit have a great head-to-head record against Luton Town, having lost just once in their last ten meetings (via 11v11.com).

Liverpool have had a good start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently fourth in the league standings after seven wins, two draws, and one loss in their first ten fixtures.

The Reds are a point behind third-placed Manchester City, who are level on points with second-placed Arsenal. Their upcoming clash against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road will be their first meeting in the Premier League.

"Long may it continue" - Jurgen Klopp says he's 'afraid of the heights' Liverpool star can reach

Klopp has predicted a bright future for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. The German boss believes the Uruguay international has massive potential and that this is just the start of what he claims will be a long and fruitful career.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager heaped praise on Nunez as he told reporters (via the aforementioned outlet):

"His English is now that much better. Everything is different, he's in a very good moment, and this is still only the start. Long may it continue. I'm afraid of the highs he could reach. Let's work from here."

The Reds signed Nunez during the 2022 summer transfer window from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85 million. The Uruguayan striker initially had some struggles with his form and faced immense pressure due to his price tag.

He eventually turned things around and had a great debut season, scoring 15 goals across competitions. Nunez has had an excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.