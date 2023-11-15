“All I see is leg loops and his cleats going in all directions” - Ex-Senegal star on ‘holding up well’ while defending Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Lyon center-back Pape Diakhate admitted his best moment as a Dynamo Kyiv player was defending against Cristiano Ronaldo during their 4-0 loss against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

Diakhate was scouted at the age of 16 in Dakar, Senegal, joining the youth ranks of French club Nancy. He made 151 appearances over the span of six seasons before joining Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kyiv ahead of the 2007-08 season.

Diakhate featured in both of Kyiv's 2007-08 Champions League group-stage matches against Manchester United. The 39-year-old, who is now the manager of Strasbourg Koenigshoffen, explained why the clash was his favorite moment in Kyiv (via SO FOOT):

"The Champions League. My second match, against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. We lost the first leg 2-4. In the tunnel, I was next to Wayne Rooney, I look at him, then I look in front of me and I have tears coming up."

He added:

"It was unreal for me to find myself there, even though I was struggling in Dakar a few years before. The match begins, I have to defend Cristiano Ronaldo. He is too strong. All I see is leg loops and his cleats going in all directions. I'm holding up pretty well, but they crush us, 4-0."

Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win with Gerard Pique, Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney, and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one goal apiece. The Red Devils advanced to the knockout stages after their win and went on to hoist the UCL trophy that same season.

Diakhate went on to ply his trade for the likes of Saint-Etienne, Lyon, and Granada before retiring in 2017.

UEFA set to invite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for 2024-25 Champions League: Reports

According to X user AlHarbi44 (h/t SportBible), UEFA intend to invite Al-Nassr to compete in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, despite them not being a European club.

The Riyadh-based outfit is captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for them in December 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is arguably one of the most popular footballers in the world, making Al-Nassr one of the most discussed clubs globally. This is something UEFA supposedly plan to take full advantage of next season.

Ronaldo has an exceptional history in the Champions League. He remains the competition's top-scorer, netting 140 goals and providing 48 assists in 183 appearances across all competitions, winning it five times.

It remains to be seen if other popular non-European clubs also push for Champions League participation if Al-Nassr play in UEFA's most prestigious club competition.