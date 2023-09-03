"All I want to do is play football" - Jadon Sancho hits back Erik ten Hag's claims after being dropped from Manchester United squad

Jadon Sancho has hit back at Erik ten Hag's claims that he did not train well ahead of Manchester United's clash with Arsenal. The Englishman believes that the reasons why he was dropped from the squad were not related to the training sessions this last week.

Ten Hag spoke to the media after the loss to Arsenal and claimed that he dropped Sancho for not training well. He added that Manchester United players are expected to maintain a certain level, something the Englishman failed to do.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sancho urged the Manchester United fans not to believe everything that the manager says in the media. He added that he is being made a scapegoat at Old Trafford and wrote:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

He added:

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

Jadon Sancho was used off the bench in the first three matches of the season. He has played jut 76 minutes in total and is yet to make a goal contribution.

What did Ertik ten Hag say about Manchester United's Jadon Sancho?

Erik ten Hag make a stunning claim in his post-match interview when quizzed about Jadon Sancho. He stated that the Manchetser United star was not training well and had to be dropped because he was not on the same level as his teammates.

The Dutch manager said:

"On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Jadon Sancho has so far played 44 matches under Erik ten Hag, amassing 2,538 minutes in all competitions. He has scored seven goals in those matches, while assisting thrice.

The Englishman's best spell has come during his time at Borussia Dortmund. He scored 50 goals in 137 matches, most of them coming under Lucien Favre.