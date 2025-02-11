"All the interviews are pre-planned" - Jamie Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for 'embarrassing' comments about Lionel Messi comparison

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter recently insisted he was the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) over Lionel Messi and other icons. He accused Ronaldo of participating in pre-planned interviews and compared his attitude with Messi's humble nature.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. With five Ballons d'Or to his name, the 40-year-old is still going strong for Al-Nassr. He is currently the top goalscorer of all time with 924 career goals from 1262 appearances across all competitions.

The Portugal ace recently sat down with his friend Edu Aguirre, where he proclaimed himself to be the most complete player ever, over the likes of Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona. He said (via FOX Sports):

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn't complete ... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

However, Carragher was far from impressed by Ronaldo's comments, telling Amazon Prime (via Bolavip):

“It’s embarrassing…he’s one of the greats and he doesn’t have to do interviews every month to say it himself. All the interviews are pre-planned and you know the questions he will be asked. It’s ridiculous that he let his friends pressure him to say these things."

He also compared CR7's attitude with Lionel Messi's:

“I’ve seen Messi’s interviews and he always only talks about his family, his clubs past and present and the national team."

Cristiano Ronaldo will next be back in action for Al-Nassr when they face Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League (February 13).

"The answer is clear, no need to clarify it" - Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT claim shut down by Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has dismissed Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on being the greatest player of all time. Instead, he named his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi as the most complete player, claiming there was no need to justify his selection.

Lo Celso has made 61 appearances for the Argentina national team, helping Messi and Co. win the 2021 and 2024 editions of the Copa America and 2022 Finalissima. While he wasn't part of the squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 28-year-old witnessed Messi inspire his nation to glory.

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's comments by Argentine news outlet Infobae, Lo Celso responded (via World Soccer Talk):

“No, I didn’t see it. The answer is clear, no need to clarify it. The best in the world is Leo (Messi).”

Lionel Messi and Giovani Lo Celso have shared the pitch a total of 41 times for Argentina across all competitions, combining for five goals.

