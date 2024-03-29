"All know what happened when Sir Alex Ferguson left" - Pundit urges Liverpool to learn from Manchester United mistake following manager snub

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has fired a serious warning to Liverpool as they step up their effort to find a replacement for outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp. The pundit warned that the Reds could suffer a decline just like Manchester United in the post-Alex Ferguson era if they don't get it right with their appointment.

Klopp announced back in January that he'll be parting ways with Liverpool at end of the current season. That development has birthed a lot of rumors, with multiple tacticians being linked with a move to Anfield since then.

Xabi Alonso is one of those names. The Spaniard is viewed as the perfect option to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield but there seems to be no way that'll happen anytime soon after the tactician came out this week to pledge his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen.

Commenting on the setback, Ray Parlour admitted that it was a big blow to the Reds.

"It is a big blow [to Liverpool not being able to recruit Alonso]," the Arsenal icon told talkSPORT.

"It is difficult because you see their position at the moment; they have been challenging for trophies every single season, and it is a great job for someone," he added.

The Englishman further explained how difficult it would be for the Reds when Jurgen Klopp eventually departs, citing Manchester United's struggles following Ferguson's departure to drive home his point.

"It will be a difficult job because we all know what happened when Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United. New managers came in and were struggling a little bit, and it probably will be similar with Jurgen Klopp because there is a lot of respect for the manager.

"There will be a few changes, but whoever gets the job has a very good young squad of players, and they have good experience as well. So it is interesting to see what happens with Liverpool. It is a blow, no doubt about that," he added.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester United?

With the international break now over, club football will return to the center stage this weekend. Interestingly, both Manchester United and Liverpool will be in action in the Premier League and it promises to be an exciting weekend ahead.

The Red Devils are scheduled to lock horns with Brentford away from home tomorrow (Saturday), while Jurgen Klopp's side will square it off with Brighton at Anfield on Sunday, March 31.

That said, the two clubs will be looking forward to their upcoming clash next month. The last time they met, Manchester United United came out on top with a hard fought 4-3 victory at Old Trafford on March 17.