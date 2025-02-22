"All he needs is a good coach that will advise him to retire", "Such a passenger" - Fans slam Manchester United star after 2-2 draw vs Everton

Manchester United fans on social media have called out Rasmus Hojlund following their 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (February 22). The Danish striker has struggled this season, scoring only twice in 21 Premier League matches for the Red Devils.

Beto opened the scoring for Everton in the 19th minute, placing his strike from close range into the net. Abdoulaye Doucoure provided the assist. In the 33rd minute, Doucoure planted his header into the back of the net, following an attempt that was initially saved by Andre Onana.

Bruno Fernandes scored an outstanding free-kick in the 72nd minute, halving United's deficit in the encounter. Eight minutes later (80’), Manuel Ugarte placed his left-footed volley into the net, securing an unlikely point for the Red Devils.

In 70 minutes on the pitch, Hojlund had a passing accuracy of 100% (7/7). He failed to register a shot, provided only one key pass, and managed only 12 touches during his time on the pitch (via FotMob).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to vent their frustration with Hojlund's performance, with one tweeting:

"People are very harsh on Hojlund, all he needs is a good coach that will advise him to retire.”

"Three words for Rasmus Hojlund £72m waste,” another added.

"Hojlund off for chido and united score 2 immediately,” a fan posted.

"Obi was more impactful in the team today than Hojlund has been in the past 3 games,” another fan added.

"Absolutely. Those 70mins from Hojlund… hard to watch,” another chimed in.

"Hojlund is a top 5 worse ever signing in our history. There are strikers down my local league who are better and I’m not joking,” a disappointed fan opined.

"That Chido performance should hopefully banish Hojlund to the shadow realm permanently, im leaving here with something,” another said.

"Hojlund 0/8 duels won - Chido 1/3 duels won,” a fan added.

"Hojlund is such a passenger in this team! I don't buy the "he doesn't get chances" narrative. The lad doesn't impose himself on the game at all. I watched Mateta last week and Beto then and today, these players of "lower clubs" still impact the game without the ball!,” wrote another.

How did Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes perform against Everton?

Everton FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Amid Manchester United's inconsistency, Fernandes was arguably one of the brightest players on the pitch. The Portuguese midfielder scored the goal which fuelled the Red Devils' comeback.

In his stint on the pitch, Fernandes had a passing accuracy of 81% (64/79). He provided two key passes, registered two shots on target, and created one big chance (via Sofascore).

The Portuguese midfielder has now registered six goals and six assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season. Meanwhile, United are ranked 15th in the standings having registered only 30 points from 26 games this season.

Manchester United will take on Ipswich Town in their next league game on Wednesday (February 26).

