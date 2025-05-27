"All players, probably Cristiano the most, are always in demand" - Portugal boss Roberto Martinez on whether Cristiano Ronaldo is indispensable

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his determination while also emphasizing his importance in the national side. Ronaldo has been instrumental to Portugal's success in international football.
The 40-year-old holds the record for most goals scored in international football (136). He has also played 219 games for Os Navegadores, the most by any player in history.
Addressing Cristiano Ronaldo's importance in the national team, Roberto Martinez recently revealed that apart from fulfilling the captain's role, the superstar serves as a mentor for young players. During an interview with RTP earlier this week, Martinez said (via O Jogo):
"There is no other player who has more than 200 caps. But all the players, probably Cristiano the most, are always in demand. It requires meticulous monitoring. We are talking about a striker who has scored 18 goals in 23 games."
The former Belgium manager added:
"As a person, his commitment is exemplary, he is always ready to help the new players and they is a very important role of the captain. He helps the whole team. His solidarity with the other players was exemplary."
Portugal have won two international titles in history, and both have come under Ronaldo's captaincy. In 2016, Os Navegadores won the European Championship, and in 2019, they won the Nations League. Ronaldo has also shown the desire to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot, Al-Nassr fail to qualify for Asian Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo has retained the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot with 25 goals for Al-Nassr in the 2024-25 campaign. In 30 top-tier Saudi Arabian league appearances, the Portuguese legend scored 25 goals and provided three assists.
Despite his prolific goalscoring, Ronaldo failed to win silverware with the Knights of Najd. They lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Champions League semifinals in April. The club then missed out on the Saudi Super Cup and the King's Cup.
Additionally, Al-Nassr's 3-2 league loss to Al-Fateh has ruined their chances of qualifying for the next season's Asian Champions League.
Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahil have secured qualifications for the 2025-26 Asian Champions League, as per the rules. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney finished second in the Golden Boot race with 23 goals from 30 outings.