"All players want to go there" - Bundesliga star hails Real Madrid as 'one of the best clubs in the world'

Bayer Leverkusen defender Alex Grimaldo has said that La Liga giants Real Madrid are one of the best club teams in the world.

Grimaldo, 28, has made a rousing start to life at the Bundesliga club since arriving this summer from Portuguese side Benfica on a free transfer. The left-back has racked up eight goals and six assists in 17 games across competitions.

The tally includes a rich haul of six goals and five assists in 11 outings in the Bundesliga, where Leverkusen are the surprise leaders with 31 points, two ahead of champions Bayern Munich.

Grimaldo was linked with a move to Barca in the summer but eventually joined Leverkusen. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard admitted the same and also added that Los Blancos are the best in the game:

“Real Madrid are one of the best clubs in the world, if not the best — all players want to go there. I’m very happy at Leverkusen now. It’s great here. I understand Barca didn’t sign me as free agent last summer. They are well covered with LBs."

Grimaldo has previously played for Benfica and Barcelona Atletic.

Real Madrid have made a strong start to the season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a good start to the season, losing just once in 17 games across competitions. The lone defeat (3-1) came at Atletico Madrid in the league in September.

Los Blancos trail surprise leaders Girona (34) by two points after 13 games but lead their UEFA Champions League group with four wins out of four to reach the knockouts.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming off a dominant 5-1 La Liga home win over Valencia just before the international break. Los Blancos are near-perfect at home this season, winning seven of their eight games across competitions. The goalless league draw with Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.

New signing Jude Bellingham - who arrived on a €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer - has made a rousing start. The 20-year-old midfielder has 13 goals and three assists in 14 games across competitions.