"All the qualities are there to succeed in England" - What Manchester United superstar said about Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim

Manchester United skipper and former Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes once gave a glowing verdict on Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim. According to Sky Germany, the Sporting boss has verbally agreed to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Klopp shockingly announced in January that he would be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season due to a lack of energy. The Merseysiders reportedly made former Red Xabi Alonso their No. 1 target. However, the Spaniard recently announced that he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

With Liverpool now being linked to Amorim, here's what Fernandes had to say about the 39-year-old during last month's international break (via SportTV h/t METRO):

"If he really takes the next step – I hope he stays at Sporting – but if he takes the next step, I think all the qualities are there to be able to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football."

He added:

"Obviously, we know that the Premier League is probably the most desired. The qualities [to succeed in England] are there and he has everything to take the next step, in my opinion. But it will depend on the clubs, the directors, whether they want to pay the Sporting’s release clause or not."

Amorim is renowned for his 3-4-3, attacking style of play and is currently one of the most promising managers in Europe. Since taking over as Sporting manager in March 2020, he has led the Portuguese outfit to 152 wins in 215 games with a win percentage of 70.70 per cent. He has won two League Cups and the Primeira Liga title once.

Liverpool receive massive boost as 4 stars return to full team training

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their Premier League title challenge. Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Stefan Bajcetic returned to full team training on Tuesday, April 9.

All four players have been sidelined for an extended period. So, it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp will risk any of them in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash against Atlanta this Thursday.

Bajcetic has featured just twice this season due to a persistent adductor injury. On the other hand, Alisson has missed Liverpool's last 13 games due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold and Jota have missed the last 12 and 11 games respectively due to knee injuries.

