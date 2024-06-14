All records Cristiano Ronaldo can break at Euro 2024 with Portugal explained

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal at the EURO 2024 tournament, as he looks set to break several impressive records. The 39-year-old legendary striker is in top form for club Al-Nassr, scoring 35 goals in 31 league games. He looks set to take that form into the summer, where he could potentially lead the Selecao to the trophy.

Ronaldo has broken quite a few records throughout his career, which has spanned across two decades. In what could potentially be his last international tournament, based on his age, the Portuguese will be the first player to have played in six EUROs. It's also worth noting that he broke the record to play five editions of the tournament, which will see him extend that truly impressive record at EURO 2024.

While this is a brilliant achievement in itself, the forward's capacity to shine as a talisman in the final third may break more records. Cristiano Ronaldo can become the highest assist provider in the history of the EUROs, having provided a total of seven so far. He will be in line to beat Czech legend Karel Poborsky, who impressed with eight assists across his career in the competition.

The legendary striker has already racked up a combined 21 goals and assists across five editions of the competition, and he could extend that record with another goal. He could also rack up the most appearances in the tournament as a captain. The 39-year-old forward currently has 16 appearances in total under his belt, and he looks set to add more.

He won't be the oldest player in the tournament, with his teammate Pepe now 41 years old and still with the Portugal national team. However, the super forward has recorded an impressive 2,155 minutes in the EUROs and won 12 games in total, more than any other player in history.

Finally, if Cristiano Ronaldo impresses at EURO 2024 - as he has done in previous editions - he could be in UEFA's Team of the Tournament. If this happens, he will be the first player to be a part of the Team of the Tournament four times. If his 41-year-old teammate Pepe impresses too, both players will share the record.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement ahead of EURO 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his future, hinting that retirement could be around the corner. The Real Madrid legend spoke ahead of Portugal's opening match at EURO 2024 against the Czech Republic, telling the press (via Mirror):

"I know I don't have many years of football left. It's a gift to play year after year, after 35. I'm 39 and every year is about enjoying [myself]."

There aren't many players who regularly play at the top level well into their 30s like Ronaldo has chosen to do. However, he has continued to impress for Portugal, scoring a brace in their last friendly game against Ireland.

He will also look to continue his brilliant form in Saudi Arabia, where he has taken the Middle East by storm. The legendary forward has already broken the goalscoring record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League season, and he looks set to retain this quality of finishing.