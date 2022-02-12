“All remain big problems” – Piers Morgan highlights 3 major concerns for Arsenal despite win over Wolves

Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has pinpointed the "three big problems" the Gunners are facing under manager Mikel Arteta. The 52-year-old, however, reserved some praise for the players who showed excellent determination against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They ensured a 1-0 win in the Premier League clash on Thursday night having gone a man down.

A 25th minute strike by defender Gabriel Magalhães was enough for the north London club to salvage a crucial 0-1 win at the Molineux Stadium.

The 56-year-old also highlighted the club's lack of leadership and proposed in-form goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as the new captain.

“Excellent rearguard win by 10-man Arsenal. But our lack of a top striker, lack of a real captain/leader, and shocking lack of general team discipline all remain big problems,” Piers Morgan tweeted.

He added:

"Arsenal need a striker. A proper one. And discipline.We should make Aaron Ramsdale captain."

Courtesy of three points against Bruno Lage's side, the Gunners have moved above Manchester United and into the top five of the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli's red card in the 69th minute made the job difficult for the Gunners to see the game out. However, it was a fantastic defensive display from Arteta's side in the closing 20 minutes.

The 20-year-old forward was controversially sent off by Michael Oliver for two bookable offenses in the same passage of play.

It was Arsenal's 15th red card since Arteta took over from Unai Emery in 2019. It also meant that the Gunners have more sending offs (4) in 2022 than the number of goals they have scored (2) in all competitions.

Morgan also pointed out that the London giants are struggling to find the back of the net and have scored just twice since the turn of the New Year.

Mikel Arteta needs to find the solutions to Arsenal's issues

Mikel Arteta has kept it no secret that he is struggling to address the displinary issues in his squad following yet another sending off in midweek.

“I've run out of ideas I think (to stop the red cards). The character, how we dug in, the spirit we showed, I'm really proud of the boys. There was togetherness and unity,” he told BT Sport, as quoted by The Mirror.

He added:

“We put ourselves in trouble with the red card and we had to dig in. Wolves threw seven players up front and it was difficult to maintain a clean sheet but we defended the box extremely well. The character, how we dug in, the spirit we showed, I'm really proud of the boys. There was togetherness and unity. We need to play with 11 players in the last 16 games and that is key. To win games with 10 men is very unlikely."

afcstuff @afcstuff



• Ederson (13 clean sheets in 23 matches)

• Ramsdale (11 clean sheets in 19 matches)

• Alisson (11 clean sheets in 21 matches)



#afc Aaron Ramsdale has now kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, only Ederson (13) has kept more.• Ederson (13 clean sheets in 23 matches)• Ramsdale (11 clean sheets in 19 matches)• Alisson (11 clean sheets in 21 matches) Aaron Ramsdale has now kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, only Ederson (13) has kept more.• Ederson (13 clean sheets in 23 matches)• Ramsdale (11 clean sheets in 19 matches)• Alisson (11 clean sheets in 21 matches)#afc https://t.co/Dy45Mz00ZD

Arteta has slowly but surely turned things around at the Emirates against the odds but there is still plenty of work to be done. It is pretty much evident that the Gunners need to address their displinary problems and Arteta already realizes that.

The London club also lack quality goalscorers in their squad and that is likely to be addressed over the summer.

Arteta needs to strike the right balance between experience and youth and also needs to ask for more composure from his players.

