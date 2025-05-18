"All that remains is the official signing" - Barcelona president delivers massive contract news for star player

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that Lamine Yamal's contract signing is just a formality. He stated that the youngster has agreed to the terms, and the signature is the only thing left.

Speaking to the media, Laporta stated that he has a good relationship with Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, and it has helped them get the deal done. He added that the club are back in good financial condition to pay the teenager and said via Barca Universal:

"Lamine's contract renewal has already been agreed upon, and all that remains is the official signing. He is a genius who enjoys playing for Barcelona, has friends at the club, and is part of a generation that has a strong bond with his teammates. He is represented by agent Jorge Mendes and we have easy communication with him. At Barcelona, we pay players according to their abilities. We are a club that pays well. We also say that there is no better place than Barcelona."

He added that the teenager is among the best and compared his plans with those of Lionel Messi. He said:

"Something similar happened to me with Lionel Messi, when Inter were trying to sign him and in the end, we all decided, including Messi's father, that Barcelona had the best project for him and it was the right decision because he became the best in history. At only 17, Lamine is among the best players in the world and he feels comfortable here, as does his family."

Lamine Yamal played a key role in helping Barcelona win the Copa del Rey and LaLiga this season. He also did well in the UEFA Champions League this season, where they lost in the semifinal to Inter Milan.

Barcelona president confirms contract talks with Raphinha

Joan Laporta has confirmed that Barcelona are in talks with Raphinha about a new deal. He stated that the club know it is one of the main things to take care of this summer as the Brazilian has just one year left on his contract. He added:

"Renewing his contract is one of the pending issues that we hope to resolve in the coming days or weeks. We don't want any player to be left hanging if he has one year left on his contract. We want to extend their contracts because they deserve it and because it is in our interest as a club to keep this group with a winning mentality."

Raphinha has scored 13 goals in the UEFA Champions League and another 18 in LaLiga.

