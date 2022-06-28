"All Ronaldo wants is to challenge at the top of the table" - Pundit says Cristiano Ronaldo could force Manchester United exit as he 'won't want a similar season to 2021-22'

Noel Whelan, the former Leeds United forward, thinks Cristiano Ronaldo might coerce an exit from Manchester United if the Red Devils do not spend ambitiously this summer.

United have been linked with several footballers but are still waiting to make their first signing of the summer. They have bid adieu to several top players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard, who will all leave at the end of this month. Nemanja Matic will also be parting ways by mutual consent to join AS Roma despite having one year left on his Old Trafford contract.

Despite several exits, United are yet to add new faces to their team. This inactivity has worried fans as the club enters pre-season come July. The Premier League season is also slated to start on August 6, meaning United have really little time to assemble a new team for Erik ten Hag.

United got a scare when The Athletic reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes met with Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly last week. David Ornstein, while reporting for the Athletic, said that Ronaldo was one of several things discussed in that meeting. Although the report added that United are not considering their Portuguese forward, the meeting did concern several Red Devils fans.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also shared his report on the matter by saying that Ronaldo likes new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. However, the Portuguese forward wants to see more movement in the transfer window to strengthen the club.

Leeds United striker Whelan shared similar sentiments when talking to Football Insider about the Manchester United forward.

“All Ronaldo wants is to challenge at the top of the table. He’s a serial winner, but Man United have been miles off. He’s won a league or a cup almost every year in his career – so he must be scratching his head.”

Ronaldo, also known as Mr. Champions League, has been a regular at the tournament since joining Manchester United back in 2003. He is the record goal scorer in the tournament.

However, the Red Devils finished sixth in the league standings last season, meaning Ronaldo will not be a part of the competition for the first time since 2003.

Addressing Cristiano Ronaldo's future, Whelan said:

“He knows the levels and the quality in this squad – so he knows that Man United need to go out and spend a load of money. If they’re not going to do that, then I don’t think he wants to be there. He wants to be in the Champions League – where he’s always been.”

He further noted:

“This is probably one of the only times in his career that he’s playing outside of it. If they won’t spend big, they’ll have to let him go. He won’t want a similar season to 21/22.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's best player last season

Ronaldo returned to United amidst much fanfare last season. He did not let his fans down as the 37-year-old scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo's personal record was marred by United's overall poor play as the club went trophyless for the fifth year running.

How would you rate Cristiano Ronaldo's season?

5 POTM awards

10 MOTM awards

24 goals



5 POTM awards

10 MOTM awards

24 goals How would you rate Cristiano Ronaldo’s season?5 POTM awards10 MOTM awards24 goals 🇵🇹 How would you rate Cristiano Ronaldo’s season? 🏆 5 POTM awards👏 10 MOTM awards⚽️ 24 goals https://t.co/EAawtychGu

The Red Devils finished sixth, 13 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place and a mighty 35 points away from eventual champions and local neighbours Manchester City. They also suffered early exits in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Their Champions League run ended by Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 stage.

