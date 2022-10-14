“All of a sudden, you get your account back in five minutes? It doesn’t make sense to me” – Jose Enrique accuses Iker Casillas of intentionally posting 'I'm gay' tweet after 'hacked account' claims

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has questioned the legitimacy of Iker Casillas' claims of his Twitter account being hacked after a tweet suggesting that he is gay was posted earlier this week.

Fans across the globe were confused when the Real Madrid legend seemingly came out as gay on social media. Casillas wrote in Spanish:

"I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

The Spaniard has since revealed that his account was hacked after issuing a statement on Twitter apologizing to the LGBTQA+ community. He deleted the initial tweet as well.

Iker Casillas @IkerCasillas Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. Cuenta hackeada. Por suerte todo en orden. Disculpas a todos mis followers. Y por supuesto, más disculpas a la comunidad LGTB. 🙏

However, Enrique remains doubtful of whether Casillas' account was really hacked, accusing the former Los Blancos shot-stopper of posting the tweet as a joke. He said (via Midnite):

“Listen, I don’t know what happened because I wasn’t there. But with Puyol replying to it, it doesn’t look right. In Spain, they are linking Casillas with many women all the time now and he got separated from his wife and they were together for a long time. He’s tired of it, but what he tweeted was wrong."

Enrique added:

“There will be players out there who are gay, and maybe want to come out and they thought in seeing Casillas, there could be an opportunity if someone like him was coming out. For me, I could see straight away it was a joke, in my opinion."

"But it is not something you should joke about. When he says it’s a hack, in my opinion, it was not. All of a sudden, you get your account back in five minutes? It doesn’t make sense to me."

Jose Enrique slams Casillas for his recent actions

The former Liverpool man believes that the retired goalkeeper must bear the responsibility for his actions instead of falsely claiming his account was hacked. Enrique continued with his harangue:

“For me, it was a mistake from him and instead of recognizing and apologizing, he said he got hacked, although we will never truly know. But it’s not something you should joke about because it’s something that is hard for gay players, although I don’t know any, to deal with and to come out."

He concluded:

"The impact of social media, and the stadiums, you could go there and the fans can be difficult. I don’t think he meant it in a bad way. But sometimes, you have to think about the damage you can cause when you say something like that."

Irish Mirror Sport @MirrorSportIE

irishmirror.ie/sport/soccer/s… Former Liverpool footballer Jose Enrique responded to Casillas' follow up tweet and claimed he was lying Former Liverpool footballer Jose Enrique responded to Casillas' follow up tweet and claimed he was lyingirishmirror.ie/sport/soccer/s…

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes