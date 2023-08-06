The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) were eliminated from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in the Round of 16. Sweden beat USWNT in a penalty shootout, with Megan Rapinoe missing her spot-kick.

The clash against Sweden remained goalless after the regulation time and the US lost 5-4 in penalties with Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelley O'Hara missing their penalties.

Vlatko Andonovski's USWNT, who came into the Women's World Cup this year looking to become the champions for the third time in a row, won only one out of their four matches. The defeat to Sweden meant that they have been eliminated before the semifinals for the first time in their history.

Fans took to social media to criticize Rapinoe after she was spotted laughing following her penalty miss. One of them said:

"I think she sabotaged the team because she dislikes USA."

One more fan commented:

"Rapinoe did all that talking for nothing."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the US crashed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup and Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty:

Richard Aaron @hologramrichie 🏾 Rapinoe laughing after she missed the pk all you gotta know about this squad

Dre.yo @dreh_yo @MactheSnark Not sure what was funny in a pk miss

zach. @utdzach1 Megan Rapinoe sucks. How the fuck do you sky a penalty and then have the nerve to laugh and smile?

Megan Rapinoe's USWNT failed to impress fans throughout the FIFA Women's World Cup

While the USWNT came into the tournament in Australia and New Zealand as one of the favorites, Megan Rapinoe and co. were far from their best during the competition.

They won only one of their three group games and were saved from the brink of elimination in the final group match as Portugal struck the woodwork in injury time of the game that ended goalless. Ahead of the Sweden clash, Andonovski agreed that the team was lucky to be in the competition. He said (via GOAL):

"The fact we are in, we are lucky, but we are moving on. Now we will do everything possible so that same situation doesn't happen again. We are doing everything we can to provide success and meet the expectations for everyone."

The four-time champion's run in the competition has come to an end. With the 2015 and 2019 editions' winners getting eliminated, a new country is set to be crowned world champions this year.