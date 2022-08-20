“All teams need a Casemiro”, “You were one of the first to open the doors of your house for me” – Real Madrid stars bid emotional goodbye to Casemiro as he leaves for Manchester United

Real Madrid stars have bid an emotional adieu to Casemiro after he reached an agreement to join Manchester United.

The Brazilian is now set to join the Red Devils on a staggering £70 million transfer, calling time on his splendid career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Casemiro signed for Los Blancos in the 2012-13 season but struggled to establish himself in the first team and was sent on loan to Porto in 2014.

That helped him revive his career, as the midfielder found his best form in the Portuguese top flight. He returned to Madrid a year later and didn't look back. The Brazilian went from being a fringe player to a vital cog in the Madrid juggernaut and played a key role in all their big titles over the last seven years.

Casemiro most recently won the UEFA Super Cup, his 18th with the Spanish giants before he completed a move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official, confirmed: Casemiro to Manchester United from Real Madrid is done and completed, Spanish club statement announced.



Casemiro will be unveiled in the next few days as new Man Utd signing, all documents are signed.



Contract confirmed: 2026, further year option.

His transfer has triggered an avalanche of heartfelt tributes from his teammates, some of whom have shared the dressing room with the Brazilian for years.

Karim Benzema thanked Casemiro for everything he did for the club. Luka Modric shared a picture of him and Toni Kroos with their UEFA Champions League triumph last season, reminiscing about their wonderful journey together.

His compatriot Vinicius Junior said that every team needs someone like Casemiro. Federico Valverde poured his heart out in a lengthy message while acknowledging he's going to miss Casemiro both on and off the field.

Here's how the Real Madrid players have reacted to Casemiro's departure:

Vini Jr. @vinijr 🏾🤍 Pouco a se falar pra você. Obrigado e Obrigado. Todos os times precisam de um Casemiro. Boa sorte e Deus abençoe! LENDA! Passa nada e nem pode🏾🤍 @Casemiro Pouco a se falar pra você. Obrigado e Obrigado. Todos os times precisam de um Casemiro. Boa sorte e Deus abençoe! LENDA! Passa nada e nem pode 👊🏾🤍 @Casemiro https://t.co/70EmKxzvDG

Fede Valverde @fedeevalverde Hoy sobran las palabras. Fuiste uno de los primeros que me abrió las puertas de su casa, que me dio una mano y siempre deposito su confianza en mi.

Definitivamente me vas a hacer falta dentro del campo, pero seguro más fuera.



Gracias por tanto Case.



SIEMPRE 🤜🏼🤛🏼 Hoy sobran las palabras. Fuiste uno de los primeros que me abrió las puertas de su casa, que me dio una mano y siempre deposito su confianza en mi.Definitivamente me vas a hacer falta dentro del campo, pero seguro más fuera. Gracias por tanto Case. SIEMPRE 🤜🏼🤛🏼 https://t.co/Q4kodu8DLY

Marco Asensio @marcoasensio10 🤙🏽 @Casemiro Bolerao. Suerte en tu nueva etapa amigo. Ha sido un placer compartir vestuario y poder conseguir tantos títulos juntos. Enjoy con el tobillo loco🤙🏽 Bolerao. Suerte en tu nueva etapa amigo. Ha sido un placer compartir vestuario y poder conseguir tantos títulos juntos. Enjoy con el tobillo loco 😜🤙🏽🔥 @Casemiro https://t.co/Edq9Y1Q5hr

Lucas Vázquez @Lucasvazquez91 @casemiro Carlinhos! Simplemente darte las gracias por todo lo vivido. Muchos años, muchos partidos, muchos entrenos y sobre todo mucho disfrutado! Eres un profesional increíble! Te echaremos de menos amigo. No hay casualidades@casemiro Carlinhos! Simplemente darte las gracias por todo lo vivido. Muchos años, muchos partidos, muchos entrenos y sobre todo mucho disfrutado! Eres un profesional increíble! Te echaremos de menos amigo. No hay casualidades 😂😂💪💪 @casemiro https://t.co/CktzPJ7sOo

Nacho Fernández @nachofi1990 Suerte en tu nueva etapa @casemiro ! Aquí en Madrid dejas una trayectoria para la historia. Un placer jugar contigo amigo. Suerte Suerte en tu nueva etapa @casemiro ! Aquí en Madrid dejas una trayectoria para la historia. Un placer jugar contigo amigo. Suerte 🍀💪 https://t.co/OboaPNvVgc

Real Madrid star Casemiro will add plenty of experience to Manchester United's midfield

Defensive midfielders don't come much better than Casemiro, whose experience and big-game pedigree could be invaluable for Manchester United. They have been craving a player in this position for a while now. Back-to-back league defeats in the league have laid bare their shortcomings.

However, with the former Real Madrid man now joining the squad, new manager Erik ten Hag will have a solid option at the base of midfield. The Brazilian could be a panacea to some of their midfield woes.

