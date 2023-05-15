“All your thoughts affect your mood” – Cristiano Ronaldo sends message through Instagram story

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. The Portuguese superstar, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, claimed that the thoughts in one's mind affect his or her mood.

The 38-year-old wrote (h/t CristianoXtra):

“All your thoughts affect your mood."

Ronaldo uploaded a photo of himself in a sauna earlier today. He has now posted this message. The reason for his post is unclear. However, it might be a generic message from the Portuguese superstar.

Apart from his footballing skills and physical prowess, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the toughest athletes mentally. He has stood in front of adversity countless times and grabbed it by the horns.

The comeback wins that he has helped his teams achieve are a testament to his mentality. Hence, it might be a message regarding mental fortitude from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo will return to the pitch on May 16 as Al-Nassr take on Al-Tai'ee in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Alamy were held to a goalless draw in their latest clash against Al-Khaleej. The Portuguese didn't get on the scoresheet in the match.

The 38-year-old, though, has been among the goals in the Middle East, scoring 12 and setting up three since making his Al-Nassr debut in January.

Raphael Varane recently named Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he has learned the most from

Previews - UEFA Champions League Final

Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared the dressing rooms for both Real Madrid and Manchester United. They were long-term teammates in the Spanish capital.

When Varane arrived at Real Madrid in 2011 as a rising star, Ronaldo was a superstar. The French defender recently named the Portuguese as the player he has looked up to the most in his career. He told BT Sport's What I Wore show:

"The player I learned the most from is Ronaldo. He pays attention to every detail & has a huge motivation in every training, every match, always has confidence & wants more.”

Ronaldo's work ethic and longevity are a testament to any player across the globe. Those aspects have helped the player become one of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots. Varane statements further prove the point.

