Toby Alderweireld scored a dramatic 94th-minute goal to help hometown club Royal Antwerp win their first league title since 1957. The central defender netted from outside the box against Genk. Fans on Twitter went berserk as they watched the action unfold.

The Belgian Pro League was a three-horse race on the final match day. Union Saint-Gilloise were in pole position to win. However, they were defeated by Club Brugge 3-1 despite leading until the 89th minute of the match.

Genk were winning the league as they were leading Royal Antwerp 2-1 until the 94th minute. Toby Alderweireld turned the equation on its head when he scored a right-footed screamer from outside the box to find the back of the net.

Fans reacted on Twitter as one of the best title races in the history of European football went down. Mirror's football writer Colin Miller wrote:

"An all-time great football moment. Toby Alderweireld joined hometown club Royal Antwerp last summer, as he always promised he would. Tonight, he has won them their first league title since 1957 with this incredible strike vs Genk in the 94th minute!"

Fans inside the stadium were visibly over the moon as they watched the extraordinary scenes unfold. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

That's what it is about. If I was in the stadium, I would jump on the pitch too, I wouldn't care about the repercussions, the adrenaline would be doing the work. @Millar_Colin Great football story.That's what it is about. If I was in the stadium, I would jump on the pitch too, I wouldn't care about the repercussions, the adrenaline would be doing the work. @Millar_Colin Great football story.That's what it is about. If I was in the stadium, I would jump on the pitch too, I wouldn't care about the repercussions, the adrenaline would be doing the work.

Royal Antwerp defender Toby Alderweireld received vile death threats from fans

While Toby Alderweireld proved his heroics on the pitch for Royal Antwerp, the former Tottenham Hotspur star received death threats from fans on social media. The Belgian shared images of a message from fans on his Instagram profile.

The vile message read (via talkSPORT):

"Your daughter is going to die this weekend… I hope that your family dies… You can't win without the ref, great big cancer.”

Alderweireld captioned the image:

"Everything has its limits. I can take everything, but threatening my family goes too far. I don't understand why you write this to me and what you want to get out of these threats.”

The negative messages didn't stop the player from helping his club win the league this season. He has always been fond of his hometown club and even has a tattoo of Antwerp's cathedral on his arm.

The 34-year-old made 46 appearances for the club this season. Apart from his defensive duties, the former Premier League star scored six goals, including the league winner, and provided two assists.

