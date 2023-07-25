"All timer performance," "Messi hat trick incoming" - Fans react as Lionel Messi captains Inter Miami in his first start for club against Atlanta

Football fans are filled with excitement as Lionel Messi takes on the role of captain for Inter Miami in his much-anticipated first start for the club against Atlanta United. The news, originally revealed by head coach Tata Martino, sent excitement through the Argentine legend's fanbase, who are eager to witness him play.

After impressing fans against Cruz Azul in his US debut from the bench last week, Messi's influence on the pitch has already been felt. With the captain's armband now adorning his arm, the expectations are higher than ever for the revered superstar to make his mark yet again.

Teaming up with another Barcelona legend, Sergio Busquets, both players are set to grace the field together once more. This will certainly be to the delight of fans who remember their formidable partnership during their time at Barcelona, totalling an impressive 568 appearances together.

The match against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup's group stage will be a momentous occasion for the Miami-based team and its supporters. As anticipation builds, fans have flooded social media platforms, expressing their enthusiasm for seeing Messi lead the team with the captain's armband. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Lionel Messi's debut goal for Inter Miami has left fans and even the club's manager, Gerardo Martino, in awe. The Argentine sensation showcased his undeniable brilliance with a mesmerizing free-kick goal from an impressive 20 yards out in the dying minute. This helped Miami in securing a thrilling 2-1 victory for the MLS side over Mexico's Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash.

The momentous debut of Messi in the US was nothing short of spectacular, as the stadium in Fort Lauderdale was packed to see him play. As he took to the pitch for his new club, he wasted no time in showcasing his mastery over the ball and his unrivalled ability to find the back of the net with sheer finesse.

Inter Miami's manager, Gerardo Martino, was left utterly impressed and perhaps not entirely surprised by the sheer brilliance of Messi's debut goal. Hailing the iconic forward as the "greatest of all time" (GOAT), while addressing reporters, Martino expressed (via GOAL):

"It’s a movie that we have seen before. It’s common for him, you know. It looks absolutely normal, but it’s not… we’re speaking about the GOAT."

Those who have followed Lionel Messi's illustrious career will agree that he has often redefined what is considered normal, making the extraordinary seem almost routine.