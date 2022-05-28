"All of us have a good relationship with him" - Mohamed Salah points out the best qualities of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah recently opened up on the best qualities of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have the opportunity to clinch the UEFA Champions League for the seventh time in their history as they take on Real Madrid in the final on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Salah talked about the special bond Jurgen Klopp shares with his players. The Egyptian forward also hailed the German manager for the incredible job he has done at the club to lead them to success.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, Salah said:

"Great manager. He's a great manager for all of us, we have a good relationship. All of us have a good relationship with him. I think he played a big role for the club to win trophies for sure."

"I think he knows how to make everybody around the team happy. Sometimes he makes me angry. He knows that."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's desire to win tomorrow:



"It's normal that he wants to put things right. We want to put things right. We didn't forget what happened that time."

Salah went on to praise Klopp for his excellent man-management skills. He added:

"Yeah, because he's telling me it's not normal that you play everything in minutes in the league. But I was saying, 'Look, if I recover good, I do everything is good. Why not?' But I understand at the end of the day, I understand but I think it makes the players, everybody happy."

Jurgen Klopp's name has been etched forever in Liverpool folklore

The work Jurgen Klopp has done at Liverpool since taking over in 2015 is nothing short of remarkable. At the time of his appointment, the Reds were struggling to even make it into the top-four of the Premier League.

They are currently one of the best teams in Europe and will be playing their third Champions League final in five years. Under Klopp, the Reds also ended their 30-year wait for the league title in the 2019-20 season. It has been an incredible journey for the Merseyside giants under Klopp's steady stewardship.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Sadio Mane on Mo Salah getting 'revenge' against Real Madrid:



"A lot has changed since then - we have more experience and quality now."

Klopp has made the club self-sustainable and their brand value has also grown significantly over the last few years. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has also improved his players considerably, with Salah being a good example.

Regardless of whether Liverpool win the Champions League tonight or not, Klopp's name will forever be engraved in the club's history.

