“All we’ve seen from Rashford is words” - Ex-Manchester United star makes worrying claim about Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has urged Marcus Rashford to stay at the club and prove himself amid reports of a potential departure. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in the English forward.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker said he couldn't see Rashford leaving Manchester United. He now wants the forward to do better on the pitch, saying:

"I don't think Rashford going to PSG would be a good move and PSG have come away from spending silly money and bringing in outside superstars. We saw that when Neymar and [Lionel] Messi left the club and they haven't returned to that path since. They want to buy younger players, homegrown and be the national team or or the second national team being in Paris. I don't think Rashford wants to leave United because he's worried about what's outside of Manchester. All we've seen from Rashford is words. He needs to show why he wants to stay at United."

Rashford has scored just eight goals and assisted five times in 40 matches this season for Manchester United.

Paul Parker tells Marcus Rashford how to end struggle at Manchester United

Paul Parker even claimed that Marcus Rashford wasn't good at dribbling and should focus on his strengths. He added:

"Life and football is about action and he needs better people working for him. Someone that will say no rather than yes men. He needs football people around him. People understand that football is about commitment and having the right attitude. He needs to look in the mirror and ask himself if he can give more to the team."

He further said:

"He doesn't seem to know what his strengths are. He tries to dribble past four players and it's not his strength. Dribbling is not his strength. His strength is that he's a strong runner, a good athlete and (should) use that to his advantage. That will create space for him to get one vs ones where he can use his pace and a bit of ability."