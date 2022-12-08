“All is well” - Argentina midfielder plays down injury fears ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against the Netherlands

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has suggested that he is fit to play against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

De Paul was doubtful for the quarter-final clash on Friday, December 9, after aggravating his hamstring injury during Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16. He was also training separately from the squad earlier this week.

However, the Atletico Madrid star has now allayed injury fears by putting out a reassuring message on Instagram accompanied by a picture of himself training.

He captioned the post:

"ALL IS WELL. We keep working and preparing the final details for a new final!!! 💪🏽👊🏽 COME ON TEAM, ALL TOGETHER."

De Paul has started in all four games for Argentina in Qatar so far and is yet to be substituted.

He also played an important role in Argentina's second and decisive goal against Australia. De Paul forced goalkeeper Mat Ryan to lose control of possession which then allowed Julian Alvarez to pounce on the loose ball and score.

The 28-year-old's availability is a huge boost for Argentinian coach Lionel Scaloni, who tested a midfield combination of Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, and Alexis Mac Allister in training if De Paul were to miss the game against the Netherlands.

In a further boost for the South American giants, Angel Di Maria is also expected to be available for the quarter-final clash after training with the first team.

He was an unused substitute in their win over Australia due to muscle overload on his left foot.

Argentina face the Netherlands in a tense 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Argentina's quest for a third FIFA World Cup title faces its toughest opposition yet in the form of the Netherlands. The two footballing giants are vying for a place in the semi-finals.

La Albiceleste may seem like the favorites on paper, but the Oranje have become a mean side under Louis van Gaal.

The Netherlands topped Group A to reach the Round of 16 where they clinically dispatched the USA 3-1 in a brilliant display of football.

Argentina and the Netherlands have a history at World Cups, having clashed a total of five times, with two wins for each.

Their last meeting came in the semi-finals of the 2014 edition in Brazil. After a goalless 120 minutes, Argentina prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

