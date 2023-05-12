“Threw my purse on the floor and hit me” - Alleged sexual assault victim says Dani Alves said ‘nasty things’ to her

Dani Alves' alleged sexual assault victim has now made some disturbing claims about how things went down at the night club in Barcelona during the incident. El Programa de Ana Rosa has made the details public.

Alves was jailed and has already spent 100 days in custody. He has also been denied bail request twice. The victim has now claimed on the matter (via MD):

"I voluntarily agreed to go to the bathroom. After he gave me some kisses, I told him I wanted to leave, but he said no. He started saying nasty things to me, like ‘you’re my w****’ and he then started hitting me. He threw my purse on the floor and hit me. I do not want to publicly admit what has happened. Nobody will believe me because they will think that I entered into this voluntarily.”

The claims will now be presented to the court and could be used as key evidence in the Dani Alves case.

Judges fear Dani Alves could try to flee upon being granted bail

Dani Alves

Dani Alves' legal team have compiled a 200-page document in their clients' defense and has asked the court for conditional bail. They have claimed that the former Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain defender would even wear a tag for tracking purposes.

They have also agreed to hand in both Alves' Brazilian and Spanish passports to the authority. However, the judges are skeptical of the situation as they fear that Alves could look to flee amidst current allegations (according to Mirror).

No date for the next hearing has been set as of now. Alves is one of the most decorated footballers to ever live. He won 42 major trophies during his career. The full-back last played for Mexican side UNAM. His contract was terminated after the allegations came to light.

