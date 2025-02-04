Ally McCoist believes Ruben Amorim's team selection in Manchester United's loss to Crystal Palace is 'major slap in the face' for one star

Rangers great Ally McCoist has suggested that Ruben Amorim's decision to not use a natural striker in Manchester United's latest defeat to Crystal Palace is disrespectful towards Rasmus Hojlund.

Earlier on Sunday (February 2), Amorim decided to start Kobbie Mainoo in a number nine role in his side's 2-0 home league loss to Palace. Hojlund came on as a substitute and featured in 20 minutes of action.

During an interview with Tribal Football, McCoist was asked if starting Mainoo is an indication of things to come at Amorim's side in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign. He responded:

"Well, you tell me, I've got no idea, but whatever way you look at it, that's a major slap in the face for Hojlund. To a lesser degree, [Joshua] Zirkzee as well, but he's not an out-and-out centre-forward."

Sharing additional thoughts on Hojlund's situation, McCoist concluded:

"Hojlund is and if you're Rasmus Hojlund, you'll be knocking on the door Monday morning asking; 'What's going on? You're playing somebody who's not a centre-forward in my position. Are you trying to tell me something?' Playing Mainoo there certainly didn't work, that's for sure."

Hojlund, 22, has scored seven goals in 30 total games for Manchester United this season. He has scored twice in 19 Premier League matches.

Manchester United loanee backed to impress

Earlier this Sunday, Marcus Rashford left Manchester United to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan move. Unai Emery's outfit will cover 75% of the player's wage and have a £40 million buy clause in the deal.

Opining on Rashford's temporary move, Ally McCoist told Tribal Football:

"I'm pleased for him because I want him to do well. I want to see Marcus Rashford back playing with a smile on his face, scoring goals and playing well. We haven't seen that for however long it's been at Manchester United and Marcus Rashford is as much to blame for that as anybody else. But he has been given an opportunity and I think it's a brilliant move for him."

McCoist, who is a two-time European Golden Boot winner, continued:

"You would think they're a team suited to his play. And just as importantly, he's going to have a top manager who will do everything to get the best out of him. But here's the thing I like most about this whole thing; for the first time in a long, long time, there's a great deal of pressure on Marcus Rashford. He now has to turn up and deliver and I don't mind seeing that."

Rashford, 27, will wear the number nine jersey for Aston Villa.

