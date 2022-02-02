"Almost on the back of an embarrassing disgrace" - Simon Jordan slams Barcelona-bound Aubameyang for Arsenal exit 

Arsenal confirmed last night that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual consent as he tries to complete a move to Barcelona after reportedly reaching an agreement on deadline day.

The 32-year-old's situation at the Premier League side went from bad to worse due to disciplinary issues that saw him stripped of the captaincy and dropped. As his relationship with manager Mikel Arteta continued to erode, many believed Aubameyang was indeed bound to leave the club.

However, it's the manner in which it has happened that's drawn widespread criticism of Aubameyang. talkSport host Simon Jordan weighed in on the topic and believes the Gabonese forward may have escaped from the Gunners, but it has cost him significantly. Reports suggest that the 32-year-old has reportedly taken a massive pay cut to join the Catalan club.

Jordan slammed Aubameyang for his 'disgraceful' exit from Arsenal and declared that the new Barcelona man hasn't had the last laugh. He said:

“He sits in Barcelona having had to walk out of Arsenal Football Club, a club that he captained, almost on the back of an embarrassing disgrace…

“Disgrace may be harsh but this is the guy everyone was waiting with an egg timer to sign a new contract, this is the guy who lit the sky.

“He’s now gone out the door having to accept a massive pay cut to go to Barcelona, who at this stage are redeveloping, they’re not going to dominate Europe… they are Barcelona light.

“He’s photobombed Barcelona into giving him a deal! What’s the last laugh? A massive pay cut? He’s possibly on sub-£200,000-a-week. How’s he had the last laugh?", Jordan questioned.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posts message after Arsenal exit with Barcelona announcement immenent

Aubameyang bid farewell to Arsenal fans with a heartfelt post on social media

Following the announcement of his departure from Arsenal, the striker took to social media with a message for the club's fans. He thanked fans for their support and admitted 'leaving without a real goodbye hurts.'

He wrote:

"To the Arsenal fans,

"Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

"Having the chance to win trophies and the honor of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

"I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football.

"I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!

"Love, Auba"

