“Almost ended his career” – Fans react to ‘fail’ celebration from Liverpool star after Ibrahima Konate scores opening goal against Benfica

Football fans on Twitter react hilariously to Fabinho's failed celebration.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Football fans online reacted hilariously after Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's failed knee slide celebration following Ibrahima Konate's opening goal against Benfica in the Champions League.

The French defender scored the tie's first goal from an Andy Robertson corner. Konate ran towards the corner flag to celebrate his first goal for his new club and did a knee slide celebration. Joining in his celebrations was Fabinho, who, however, tumbled to the ground as his knee got stuck on the pitch.

Football fans on Twitter were able to see the funny side of the celebration, with Fabinho's wife joining the act as well. Here are some tweets in that regard:

that fabinho knee slide https://t.co/ZImG1jw5RK
Fabinho trying to do the knee slide 😂😂😂😂#BENLIV #FootballWithDME https://t.co/lNzSE60jIM
Fabinho almost ended his career with that knee slide... #BENLIV
crying fabinho there hahaha
someone clip Fabinho fail slide 😭😭😭😭
Fabinho's celebration LMFAO #UCL #LFC
That Fabinho knee slide😩 https://t.co/WyrWsWZDt5
Imitating Bobby Firmino?😭 twitter.com/reebecatavares…

Jurgen Klopp decided to start with Ibrahima Konate in defense alongside Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender was given the captain's armband following the absence of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

The German tactician also went with an attack-minded midfield with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita joining Fabinho in the middle. It is worth mentioning that Fabinho converted a penalty against Watford in the Premier League at the weekend. The Reds went on to secure a 2-0 win on that occasion.

Konate's goal help Liverpool settle their nerves in an important fixture

Ibrahima Konate's early goal helped Liverpool settle their nerves in the crucial Champions League quarter-final tie. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already lifting the Carabao Cup back in February.

Liverpool have had a relatively easy quarterfinal draw in the Champions League compared to the other English sides. Defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against Real Madrid while Premier League leaders Manchester City are up against Atletico Madrid.

😍 https://t.co/PMqcIJhppz

Liverpool are currently a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League with eight matches remaining in the season. The Reds are set to travel to the Etihad Stadium to face the Cityzens on the 10th of April in what will be a crucial game in the title race.

The two sides have also been drawn against one another in the semifinals of the FA Cup, which will be contested later this month.

Edited by Nived Zenith
