“Almost finalised” - Argentina in talks to visit Bangladesh for a friendly in June, says BFF president

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin has confirmed that 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina are in talks to visit Bangladesh in June.

Lionel Scaloni's team has a huge contingent of fans residing in the South Asian country. Videos of Bangladeshi fans celebrating Argentina's success in the World Cup went viral on social media.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina fans in Bangladesh as Argentina won the World Cup. Via @robiulhossainn Argentina fans in Bangladesh as Argentina won the World Cup. Via @robiulhossainn. https://t.co/U980TLiagi

La Albiceleste previously visited South Asia when they played Venezuela in a friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in India in 2011. Lionel Messi's side won the match by a scoreline of 1-0.

It now looks like their visit to Bangladesh is on the verge of being confirmed. Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, BFF president Salahuddin said (h/t Roy Nemer):

"The proposed tour of Argentina in Bangladesh is almost finalized. Now the discussion is only on terms and conditions."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina to Bangladesh? The president of the BFF has stated that Argentina are close to finalizing a deal to visit the country in June: "The proposed tour of Argentina in Bangladesh is almost finalized. Now the discussion is only on terms and conditions." Via Dhaka Tribune. Argentina to Bangladesh? The president of the BFF has stated that Argentina are close to finalizing a deal to visit the country in June: "The proposed tour of Argentina in Bangladesh is almost finalized. Now the discussion is only on terms and conditions." Via Dhaka Tribune. 🇧🇩🇦🇷 https://t.co/1Uc5BCmo7W

Argentina defeated France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup after one of the most thrilling World Cup finals ever.

La Albiceleste secured the win via a penalty shootout after the clash ended with a scoreline of 3-3 following extra time. Their captain, Messi, scored a brace and also converted his spot-kick in the shootout.

Messi was phenomenal at the World Cup and was cheered on by his supporters in Bangladesh throughout the tournament.

He scored seven goals and provided three assists and was named the winner of the Golden Ball, a prize given to the best player of the World Cup. Messi now has two Golden Ball awards in his collection, having previously won the honor in 2014.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about the experience of coaching Lionel Messi

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Given Lionel Messi's incredible ability and resume as a player, one might wonder what new tricks a coach can teach him. La Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni recently shared his experience of coaching his former teammate Messi.

Scaloni said (via Sportstar):

“Coaching Messi is not difficult. You cannot correct him on a technical level but sometimes you can instruct him to press or to attack in a certain way. When he smells blood he is the number one.”

Scaloni was also given the difficult task of choosing between Messi and the late great Diego Maradona. While he paid homage to Maradona's greatness, Scaloni sided with Messi. He said:

"If I have to choose one, I choose Leo, I have something special with him. He is the best of all time although Maradona was also great."

Poll : 0 votes