“Almost impossible” – Manager claims 31-year-old offered to Arsenal will not complete Emirates switch

Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to sign Ze Luis on a free transfer but the move will be difficult to complete, according to his former manager Ravil Sabitov.

The 31-year-old is currently available on a free transfer following the termination of his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow by mutual consent in January.

Arsenal are also in search of options upfront, leading to Ze Luis' agent contacting the Gunners over the possibility of his client joining them on a fee.

However, Sabitov insists that the former Porto man is not at the requisite level to compete in the Premier League.

“The transfer of Ze Luis to Arsenal is almost impossible,”

“From Russia to England, the level of the championships is completely different. And Ze Luis falls short of the Premier League in terms of his level.

“But anything can happen in life. There is a game of agents who can make an unexpected contract for a football player.”

The north London side sanctioned the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun in January, leaving them short of options in attack.

The Emirates outfit had been strongly linked with Dusan Vlahovic in January but failed in their pursuit, with the Serb joining Juventus instead.

Unless they can complete a deal for an unattached player, the Gunners will have to wait until the summer before making moves for potential targets.

Could Arsenal's depleted squad affect their chances of a top four finish?

Aubameyang was allowed to join Barcelona on a free transfer

Arsenal had a strange transfer window in January, with several first-team members allowed to depart the club without being replaced.

Apart from the aforementioned duo of Aubameyang and Balogun, others like Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac also left the Emirates.

None of these players were replaced, leaving the squad significantly weaker than it was in December.

While the club might still be adequately stocked in defense, they have fewer options in midfield and more so in attack where goals have proved hard to come by.

The three senior strikers at the club - Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, have scored just seven Premier League goals between them this season.

This is far from the level expected at an elite club. This lack of attacking bite could be detrimental to Arsenal's chances of finishing in the top four this term.

