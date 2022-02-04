“Almost like he has wasted a whole year of his career” – Rio Ferdinand delivers honest opinion on Manchester United man

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given a damning verdict on Jesse Lingard's likely final season at Old Trafford.

The former England international spoke on his Vibe with Five podcast about the disappointing season for Lingard. He said:

“I wouldn’t be happy if I was a player.”

He continued:

“It’s almost like he has wasted a whole year of his career. A whole season of his career he has wasted."

Reports had suggested current Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was willing to allow Lingard to depart in the January window. But the club pulled the plug after assault allegations against winger Mason Greenwood surfaced.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“He didn’t leave because we had problem with Mason Greenwood - and also because of the club not finding agreement with another club”, Rangnick added. Ralf Rangnick on Lingard situation: “Jesse has asked to be off until Monday to clear his mind”.“He didn’t leave because we had problem with Mason Greenwood - and also because of the club not finding agreement with another club”, Rangnick added. Ralf Rangnick on Lingard situation: “Jesse has asked to be off until Monday to clear his mind”. 🔴 #MUFC“He didn’t leave because we had problem with Mason Greenwood - and also because of the club not finding agreement with another club”, Rangnick added. https://t.co/qFUyL60ypD

Despite this, Ferdinand still found fault with his lack of game time at United this season. He has made just 14 appearances this season, most of them as a substitute.

He also had a successful loan spell at West Ham last summer, scoring nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances. Ferdinand added:

“He has hardly played any games. He went to West Ham and did fantastically well. Everyone would have wanted to take him outside of the top four."

Lingard's contract runs out at the end of the season and it is all but confirmed he will be leaving his boyhood club.

Which club should Manchester United's Lingard join?

At the fulfillment of his contract, Jesse Lingard will be free to join any side and he is not short of suitors.

utdreport @utdreport Jesse Lingard's brother Louie Scott on Instagram Jesse Lingard's brother Louie Scott on Instagram 😬 https://t.co/9GyenAxaoY

A return to West Ham could be on the cards for the 29-year-old having been a huge hit during his short loan spell last season.

Newcastle United are another team reportedly keen on Lingard and after their PIF takeover they certainly have the funding to attract talent of Lingard's ilk. His signing, however, would depend on whether the Tyneside outfit remain in the Premier League next season.

Frank Lampard, who was named Everton manager last Sunday, could be on the look out for a new winger.

His vision at Everton is beginning to take shape, having already brought in Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Lingard's experience and speed could be enticing for most Premier League sides, especially with no fee being needed to sign the England winger. It has been a sad end, however, to his Manchester United career.

