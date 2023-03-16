"Almost all the time, their squad is fully available" - Manchester United's Erik ten Hag claims Arsenal haven't had a lot of injury issues this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has surprisingly described Arsenal as a side without a lot of injury issues this season. He added that the win against Manchester City in January was the only time he had all his players available.

Manchester United are without Alejandro Garnacho for a few weeks, while Anthony Martial and Antony have not travelled to face Real Betis in Spain.

The Dutch manager is not happy with the injury crisis and bizarrely claimed that Arsenal was not affected by it. His statement comes despite the fact that the Gunners' main striker - Gabriel Jesus - has just returned for the first time since November.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ten Hag stated that he has had the full squad available just once this season.

"Man City home [2-1 victory in January], it was the only time this season [that United had a fully fit squad], in other times, every time, every game is a player suspended, injured, illness. So we have to deal with it well, of course, you hope. I see Arsenal, they almost have all the time a squad that is totally available."

Premier League is a seven-team race, including Manchester United, as per Erik ten Hag

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Erik ten Hag thinks that Manchester United could be in the title race next season, but it will be a 7-team fight. He believes the league, in its present state, is the toughest it has ever been.

"The Premier League was never that difficult as now; there are so many competitors. It is not a two-horse race; it is a five, six, seven-horse race. For what we want, there are six or seven clubs more [who want the same]. We are capable of doing it but we are aware within the club that we still have steps to go."

Ten Hag added:

"I think we have made good progress, but we also have to acknowledge that there is still a gap. I couldn't expect us to close that gap quickly. We are trying to win every game and we have beaten all of the top teams. We are capable of doing it. We have to take the next step to do it more consistently. With time, we can do it."

Manchester United are 4-1 up on aggregate in the Europa League against Real Betis.

Poll : 0 votes