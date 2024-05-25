“Alonso is better than Arteta”, “Kane curse is real” - Fans react as Leverkusen win DFB Pokal to complete unbeaten domestic double

Fans took to social media to react as Xabi Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to the DFB Pokal and complete their unbeaten domestic double on Saturday (May 25). They secured a 1-0 win over FC Kaiserslautern through a Granit Xhaka goal, which came in the 17th minute.

Leverkusen looked set to complete an unbeaten season but were trounced 3-0 by Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final in midweek. Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman scored all three goals to stun the Bundesliga champions and put a dent on their historic season.

Expand Tweet

However, they have still produced an unbelievable campaign, going unbeaten in the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal. While they picked up a red card in the first half, through Odilon Kossounou, Kaiserslautern never truly looked like scoring.

Fans took to social media to react to the result, with one mocking Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane:

"The Kane curse is real 😭😭😭," a fan mocked Harry Kane, who failed to win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and is still yet to win a trophy.

"They’re going to be unstoppable in years to come," claimed a fan.

"Impressive! Xabi's team is on fire this season. Can't stop, won't stop. 🏆🔥" a fan promised.

"They left the one that matters for Atalanta," another fan mocked Bayer for losing the Europa League.

"Alonso is better than Arteta." a fan mocked Arsenal, who were unable to win the Premier League this season.

"The best club in Germany," another fan claimed.

Others added:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Xabi Alonso has promised to "learn" after Bayer Leverkusen miss out on Europa League trophy

Bayer Leverkusen were understandably stunned when they lost the UEFA Europa League final to Atalanta. Although they were widely expected to secure the win over their Italian counterparts, Ademola Lookman stumped them with a hat-trick.

After the game, Xabi Alonso promised to learn his lessons from the loss, as they failed to win the continental treble (via Eurosport):

"The unbeaten run has come to an end. Congratulations to Atalanta. They deserve it. We have tried to play too many passes in one when we should have played a little bit longer. It was not about tactics.

"Today, they were better individually and (collectively) as well. It hurts that it comes in a big defeat, but we have another final on Saturday, and we will try to learn.”

It was still an impressive season for Leverkusen, who will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.