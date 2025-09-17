"Alonso is saying I'll find someone else that can do that" - Pundit explains why Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr keeps getting benched this season

Former Venezuela forward Ale Moreno has shared his thoughts on Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. getting benched against Olympique Marseille on Tuesday. He said that head coach Xabi Alonso is demanding more consistency from the Brazilian star.

Vinicius has made five appearances across competitions this season, with two of them coming off the bench. He started on the bench in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Marseille at the Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. He came on in the 63rd minute to replace Rodrygo Goes and won the penalty, which Kylian Mbappe converted to secure the win.

Analysing the game on ESPN FC, Ale Moreno spoke about the Brazilian star being benched, and said:

"It seems to me like Xabi Alonso is saying to Vinicius that he's not a guaranteed starter, even if it means it is a UCL night. He better get going, that's all I would say to Vini Jr. You better have consistent performances and do the things you are being asked to do which is what I think has happened here. There is a role to be filled by Vini that includes pressing the ball, and if he doesn't do that which he didn't against Sociedad, the Alonso is saying I'll find someone else who can do that.

"You also have to ask the question, did Rodrygo take advantage of that opportunity, not so much. Well, I don't know if there's a straightforward answer for Alonso, the best version of Vini Jr should be starting for Madrid, but we're yet to see that with any consistency this season."

Vini Jr. also came off the bench in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Oviedo away in LaLiga, providing a goal and an assist.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso opens up on conversation with Vinicius Jr.

After the game against Marseille, Xabi Alonso was also asked about the decision to start the 25-year-old winger on the bench. He answered (via Managing Madrid):

“We’re at a very demanding point in the calendar, we need everyone… We need Vini, Rodrygo, Franco [Mastantuono]… It’s important that everyone feels important.”

He also opened up about having private conversations with Vinicius, adding:

“If there are private conversations, they stay at Valdebebas. There will be moments for everyone. No one is going to play every game. No one can feel offended for not playing a game. Vini has come on well. The substitutions had a good impact on the game.”

Real Madrid have won all five matches across competitions this season. They will next face Espanyol at home in LaLiga on Saturday, September 20.

