Alphonso Davies’ ex-girlfriend and Canada international Jordyn Huitema offers brilliant response to viral Cristiano Ronaldo goal compilation

Canada International Jordan Huitema, who is Bayern Munich's Alphonse Davies' ex-girlfriend, reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid goal compilation.

Los Blancos recently posted a Ronaldo goal compilation, choosing the best ones from the 450 he scored for the Spanish giants. His free kick against Manuel Neuer, spectacular header against David de Gea, spectacular bi-cycle kick against Gianluigi Buffon, and more were part of the compilation.

The club posted the video on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of Ronaldo signing with the La Liga giants. Huitema reacted to it by leaving a GOAT and a crown emoji beneath the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine seasons in the Spanish capital and netted several spectacular goals during that time period. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Portugal international has earned a fan in Huitema as well.

Huitema, 22, meanwhile, has broken up with Alphonse Davies. She is currently in a relationship with MLB star Julio Rodriguez.

Real Madrid new signing Joselu recalled being assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid recently signed Joselu from Espanyol. The Spaniard comes in as a replacement for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman brought an end to his illustrious Los Blancos spell to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Joselu is a product of Real Madrid's youth academy. He grew up through the academies and even made 10 appearances for the senior team, scoring two goals during his first stint. The 33-year-old said (via Los Blancos' official website)

“I made my debut in the first division with the team of my life and it’s a dream. On top of that, I scored a goal. I’m always asked who gave me the pass and of course, I have to say that Cristiano Ronaldo gave it to me, one of the best players in the history of Real Madrid and the world. They are moments that are impossible to erase from my memory.”

Joselu scored 19 goals for Espanyol during the 2022-23 season. However, as the Catalan club got relegated from La Liga, he had to look for other options. There's no better way than to return to his former side, which is one of the best clubs across the globe.

