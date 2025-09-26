  • home icon
  "Already down 1-0 and the game hasn't started" - Fans unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr mate's inclusion in XI to face Al-Ittihad

By Silas Sud
Modified Sep 26, 2025 17:33 GMT
Al-Nassr fans have reacted on X
Al-Nassr fans on X are fearing the worst after Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Bento Krepski, was included in the starting XI to face Al-Ittihad. The two sides are set to lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the Al Inma Bank Stadium later tonight (Friday, September 26).

Bento starts in goal for the Knights of Najd. Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, and Ayman Yahya make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, and Joao Felix. Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Cristiano Ronaldo start up front to complete the starting XI.

Despite being Al-Nassr's starting goalkeeper last season under Stefano Pioli, Bento has struggled to impress for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. this season. The Brazilian looked shaky in goal during their Saudi Super Cup final loss against Al-Ahli, failing to save a single penalty in the shootout. The latter subsequently secured a 5-3 win on penalties after the game ended 2-2 in normal time (August 23).

While Bento has kept two clean sheets in four appearances this season, he has yet to start a SPL fixture, with Jorge Jesus preferring Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Raghed Al-Najjar. One Al-Nassr fan questioned his inclusion in the starting XI, posting:

"Bento ?? al nassr is already down 1-0 and the game haven’t started."
Another fan tweeted:

"Bento.. If theres one chance for you to regain the fans’ trust, This is the moment."
Other fans reacted below:

"Can I count on you?" - Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. on social media

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has openly questioned whether he can depend on his side ahead of their crunch Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ittihad. He posted on Instagram following team training earlier today, stating the Knights of Najd want to secure all three points despite the difficulties ahead.

Jesus posted:

"Last training session before the next challenge! We’re aware of the difficulties, but we want the 3 points. Can I count on you?"

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the league standings with nine points from three games, level on points with second-placed Al-Ittihad, being ahead on goal difference. They will seek to extend the gap against the reigning champions, with Ronaldo seeking to win his first official trophy since joining the club in January 2023.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver. The 40-year-old has impressed this season, garnering four goals and one assist in five appearances across competitions.

Edited by Silas Sud
